Local Veterans Day events set

Several Veterans Day events are offered across the Kerrville area, some open to the public and others as ticketed events.
Kerr County Courthouse
A public ceremony for Veterans Day will be led by the local Vietnam Veterans Group on the lawn of the Kerr County Courthouse at the War Memorial starting at 9 a.m.
This event is free to attend; and while the county will provide a limited number of seats, those attending can bring their own chairs.
Hill Country Gala
The “Hill Country Gala,” a fundraising event to benefit various veterans' groups, is planned for the evening of Nov. 11, 6 p.m. to 12 midnight at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Tickets already were offered for purchase via the website www.hillcountrygala.com. Visit that website for more information.
DRT at Dietert Center
The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a solemn ceremony at the Dietert Center 10-11:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, by invitation only and with special guests. The planned program will especially honor the veterans buried in the Tombs of Unknown Soldiers at the National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
Saturday, Nov. 13, VAMC
The Kerrville Veterans Administration Medical Center is hosting a Veterans Day Car Show on the grounds of the medical center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the public is invited to attend to look at all the vehicles that are entered. The entered vehicles will be judged and prizes will be awarded at mid-afternoon.
