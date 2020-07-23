COVID threat real for first responders

An incident occurred last week that highlights the current danger faced by local first responders and frontline healthcare workers after a combative suspect later tested positive for COVID-19, interacting with at least 10 members of law enforcement and hospital staff.
According to Kerrville Police Department Chief David Knight, officers were dispatched last week to investigate a report of “suspicious circumstances.”
“A subject was yelling loudly and acting erratically in the parking area of an apartment complex,” Knight said. “Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, maintaining distancing, and quickly determined that he resided with his father, who is reported to be COVID-19 positive.”
Knight said the officers deployed the proper personal protective equipment and summoned Kerrville Fire Department EMS to the location for a suspected LSD overdose.
“EMS arrived on scene and assisted officers in placing a (spit) mask on the subject,” Knight said. “All personnel had deployed the proper PPE for the contact, including a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy who arrived to assist.”
The subject was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by KFD, with a KPD officer riding in the ambulance for evaluation, where he also interacted with emergency department staff.
Knight said the subject was agitated and yelling due to the effects of the substance he had ingested.
Knight said both officers are being tested for COVID-19 due to the close contact with the subject.
“In keeping with our standard protocol, those officers are under self-quarantine and increased self-monitoring for symptoms until the results of their tests are received,” Knight said.
KFD Chief Dannie Smith said none of the EMS crew will be out of commission due to the incident.
“KFD will not have to sideline any of it’s personnel. We took all necessary precautions and suited up with appropriate personal protective equipment on this call,” Smith said. “KFD personnel have been instructed to treat every call with the possibility of COVID-19 exposure and continue to do so.”
