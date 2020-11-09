County gives COVID-19 case update

Kerr County saw seven new positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Kerrville hospital on Friday, Oct. 30, according to William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The county’s active case count as of Friday is 96, Thomas said.
Thomas offered additional information compiled from official reports by both Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Kerr County now has 847 recovered cases (an increase of 18 cases) among county residents who once had the novel coronavirus, but who have since “timed out” of the contagious period.
The county’s number of COVID-19 deaths stayed steady at 13 this week, Thomas added. That total includes the fatalities of permanent Kerr County residents, whether they died in the county or at a facility/location outside the county. The most recent death was recorded Oct. 8 in Kerrville.
Hospitalizations in Kerrville stayed at about the same elevated levels as they were last week when new record highs were set. As of Friday, Oct. 30, there were 9 patients in PRMC being treated for COVID-19 – two of whom are inpatients in the ICU.
“Worldwide, we’re seeing other countries experience a second spike of COVID-19 cases and they’re going into various stages (from partial to complete) lockdowns again,” Thomas said. “We definitely don’t want that to happen here, especially now that things are finally opening back up.”
“To keep that from happening, we’ve got to prevent the spread of this virus. We have to do better,” Thomas said.
“Please, wear your masks, keep six feet of distance between you and the next person, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds frequently throughout the day, disinfect your homes, vehicles and workspaces (including light switches, door handles and other surfaces frequently touched) and stay home if at all possible.”
Update at-a-glance as of Oct. 30
• 95 active cases of contagious COVID-19 infection among Kerr County citizens;
• 847 recoveries – local residents once positive for the virus, but who have since timed out of the contagious period;
• 9 hospitalizations of patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center;
• 13 fatalities among permanent, Kerr County citizens (Includes both deaths in local facilities and in out-of-county locations).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.