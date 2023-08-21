‘Untold: Johnny Football’ debuts on Netflix

Tivy Antler star, Texas A&M University legend, NFL bust are all part of the package that is NetFlix’ latest sports documentary titled “Untold: Johnny Football” that chronicles the rise, elevation, and downfall of Johnny Manziel.
The one and one-half hour journey that was released Tuesday, Aug. 8, details Manziel’s journey from one of the most electric schoolboy quarterbacks of the mid-2000s, to becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, and being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft – all of which were high points for Manziel.
However, interviews with Manziel, his family, friends, college coaches, and former agent as part of the documentary peek inside the demons of materialism, substance abuse, and alcohol overuse that contributed to derailing Manziel at the professional level after red flags began appearing while leading A&M to some of its greatest gridiron moments.
“It would be very easy to turn your back on some of the things I’ve done, and I live with a lot of regret,” Manziel said in an opening segment of the documentary where he speaks to Aggie faithful during his 2022 induction into the Texas A&M University Hall of Fame.
“But at the same time, I live with a lot of pride and am beyond thankful for every Aggie in this room who has supported me through the good and bad times, and through times that did not even make sense to me,” Manziel said.
In flashbacks using video from Tivy games, Manziel is shown utilizing the skills that earned him Associated Press Player of the Year honors while under center for the Antlers. Other highlights target the Aggies’ Manziel-led upset of juggernaut Alabama on the Crimson Tide’s home turf, and Manziel adding Southeast Conference Offensive Player of the Year to compliment his Heisman.
There were numerous other awards and accolades along the way as the documentary notes, but fame did not necessarily lead to fortune – at least officially for Manziel – because he played in an era before Name-Image-Likeness (NIL).
Manziel’s tenure at A&M ran from 2012-2013, and NIL deals were allowed starting only in 2021.
Until NIL happened, NCAA regulations did not allow collegiate athletes to generate revenue, only to appreciate having their education paid for by scholarship that usually provided room and board, books and meals and not much else.
All the while, Texas A&M reaped massive benefits from Manziel dwarfing other players’ performances.
The Texas A&M Foundation raised a record $740 million, the university received another $37 million in media exposure, and almost 60-thousand Manziel No. 2 jerseys were sold. Then head coach Kevin Sumlin received a 50 percent raise to $3.1 million.
“I would be asked to sign hundreds of autographs for our donors. I saw all the Manziel-themed merchandise being sold while college athletes could not earn a dime. Adidas actually ran out of my jersey,” Manziel said.
“I had a bone to pick, and developed a deep hatred against the NCAA. The NCAA was profiting off student-athletes without athletes getting a fair cut,” Manziel said in response to questioning from documentary producers.
Such an opinion led Manziel to allegedly sign autographs to the amount of $30,000 per month, all on the sly, from January to May 2013 when he took flights to Florida. The allegations became so credible that the NCAA did actually suspend Manziel, albeit for only a half of a game, at the start of the 2013 season.
Some moving of the now-admitted monies to others then being ‘paid back’ allowed Manziel and Texas A&M to escape more severe sanctions,
“To have about $100,000 stashed under your bed was awesome. This train was going full speed ahead and never really stopped until the NCAA got involved,” said Manziel who was front and center for interviewing as the main focus of the production.
Being shown the money apparently only accelerated Maziel’s partying and drinking image that began rearing its head as early as his freshman year at A&M, when he was arrested after being involved in a fight and using a fake ID.
And after his final game of his sophomore year, Manziel made the decision to bolt the university.
“I was bigger than College Station and it was time to move on and go do the next thing,” said Manziel who left college to enter the NFL Draft.
“One week before the NFL combine, I screwed up. I woke up in a hotel room and did not know how I got there. Going into Indianapolis where the combine was being held, I did not know if I was going to be able to pass a drug test or not,” Manziel said.
“He was getting drug tested every other week and my expectations were that he would grow up. I told him it is time to be a pro,” said Manziel’s former agent Erik Burkhardt.
Manziel eventually went to Cleveland as the 22nd pick in the 2014 draft.
“But it did not take me very long in Cleveland to know I was not going to be happy there. When I finally got everything I wanted, I think that was the most empty I’ve ever felt inside. I went from one fishbowl city to another. I just did not get a break,” Manziel said.
What Manziel did get was demoted to third string after a rocky start to his rookie season, and he entered rehab treatment which is illustrated in the documentary as not being effective.
During his second year (2015) with Cleveland, Manziel flew to Las Vegas to gamble, drink and party – just one day before a Sunday kickoff. He missed his flight back to Cleveland, missed the game, and by March 2016 he was released by the Browns.
“I felt like a weight was lifted when the Browns released me,” Manziel said.
However, after more multiple rehabs, allegations of assault by a former girlfriend, bumping around the Canadian Football League and a few minor league style football stints, Manziel went ‘all in’ for the wrong reasons.
“My relationship with my dad was strained. He felt he knew more than me and withdrew his name from my company. My agent dropped me. I then ramped up my drug use with cocaine and oxycodone. My weight dropped from 215 to 175 pounds.” said Manziel.
Manziel indicated being diagnosed with bi-polar disorder was probably a contributing factor to his troubles.
“I was running from problems, self-sabotaged myself, and decided to spend as much money as I could before taking my life, but the gun just clicked on me. That was the point when I went back to Texas from Los Angeles and told my dad I have nowhere else to turn,” said Manziel.
“We are blessed he is still with us. He has better days ahead,” said Paul Manziel.
“He still struggles every day of his life and it is never going away,” said Meri Malechek who is Manziel’s sister.
“I do think people worry about me, but sometimes that is natural. I have given them reason to do that, but I am very much on the pursuit of happiness in a way to be more simplistic from the way I was years ago,” said Manziel.
“Untold: Johnny Football” is a fascinating rollercoaster ride that magnifies what can possibly happen when someone easily achieves too much too soon. It is now available on NetFlix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.