Fighting the flu

When temperatures outside are over the century mark it’s difficult to realize that fall and flu season are just around the corner. Last Wednesday a total of 832 local residents took advantage of the annual drive-thru flu shot clinic, co-sponsored by H-E-B, Peterson Health and Kerr County, and held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“This is an annual service that H-E-B provides for the community and the Kerr County Office of Emergency Management and Kerr County CERT are proud to support them in their effort,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Director Dub Thomas
“My goal has been 1,000 vaccinations every year. We gave out over 1,100 vaccinations last year. We were a little short of my goal, but I’m still happy with the outcome,” Thomas added.
The single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Experts say that the best time to get the vaccination is in September or October. Immunity sets in about two weeks after a person receives a flu shot, according to experts.
“Influenza viruses are constantly changing and thus require continued vigilance to protect the United States and the rest of the world not only from seasonal influenza, but also from novel influenza A viruses, that could trigger a pandemic,” the CDC website cites.
A flu pandemic such as the world saw in 1919, after World War I, when the Spanish flu ravaged much of the world, is still possible. Millions died worldwide in that event. Global influenza surveillance is the foundation of influenza preparedness and response, which has been coordinated through the World Health Organization since 1952, according to the CDC.
The CDC also says that the current seasonal flu vaccine now available protects against the four flu viruses that research indicates will be the most common during the upcoming season, and they point out there are several flu vaccine options this flu season.
Actions you can take to protect yourself and others from the flu and help stop the spread of germs that are recommended by the CDC include:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick also;
• If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others;
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may protect those around you from getting sick. Flu viruses spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk;
• Clean your hands. Washing your hands often will protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand-sanitizer;
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs can be spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth;
• Practice other good health habits. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.
The great unknown this year as in recent years is the prevalence of COVID in our community. Since the early symptoms of the flu and COVID are similar, home testing for COVID is very important, especially for the higher-risk population.
People 65 years and older, pregnant women, and persons with chronic diseases such as asthma, COPD, diabetes, etc. are at a higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu compared to young, healthy adults.
For people who missed last week’s immunization clinic, local pharmacies also offer flu vaccinations at no cost if you have insurance. Be sure to take insurance information with you when you go. Local medical providers and clinics also offer flu vaccinations during this time of year.
For more information go to www.cdc.gov.
