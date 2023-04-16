Kerr County 1 of 11 statewide to earn safety award

Kerr County has received an award recognizing it as one of the safest places to work among county governments across the state.
The county received the 2022 “Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP) Excellence in Safety Award” based on its involvement and commitment to safety in the workplace, as well as for controlling workers’ compensation claims.
“You are one out of 11 counties out of the state that got it. We’ve got 220 counties that participate in the worker’s comp pool, but another 100 entities or so in districts and CCDs that also participate,” TAC RMP Southwest Region Risk Management Consultant II Victor Uvalle told the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court on March 27 in regular session. He presented the court with a plaque adorned with a golden star, and receiving on behalf of the court were Kerr County Human Resources Director Rosa Hernandez Sanchez and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
“It’s pretty unique. It’s a pretty high standard. It is earned. They do have to work at it. The county has to work at it, so it was earned,” Uvalle added.
This is the highest honor a county can receive from TAC RMP for its commitment to safety. Not only that, but Kerr County has received the award continuously for at least the past 15 years.
Providing a safe workplace translates into cost savings for county taxpayers.
“Through its commitment to safe practices among county employees, Kerr County works to reduce employee injuries and obtain substantial savings for taxpayers by minimizing workers’ compensation claims,” said Jody Seaborn, the senior media relations strategist representing TAC RMP.
To qualify for the award, the county must participate in TAC RMP’s Workers’ Compensation Program, have a safety program or accident prevention plan, and have an active safety committee.
Governed by a board of county officials, TAC RMP has provided counties with protection against risks and liabilities for almost 50 years. TAC RMP’s risk control programs and services, delivered to more than 414 members, help Texas counties promote safety and save tax dollars.
