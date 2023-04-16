Kerr County 1 of 11 statewide to earn safety award

On hand to present the 2022 “TAC RMP Excellence in Safety Award” to the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court recently was Victor Uvalle, center, a risk management consultant for TAC RMP’s Southwest Region. Accepting TAC’s highest honor for safety, which the county has earned 15 years in a row, are the county Human Resources Director Rosa Hernandez Sanchez, left, and County Judge Rob Kelly.

Courtesy Photo