Voters in Kerrville ISD Single Member Districts 6 and 7 will be choosing their representative for the next three-year term. Incumbent Dr. David Sprouse is facing Zach Sumrall for the Place 6 seat and incumbent Mike Tackett is challenged by newcomer Samantha Muniz. Early voting began Monday, April 25 and ends Tuesday, May 3.
District 6 includes much of Kerrville South, Saddlewood, Riverhill, Bear Paw, and Horizon subdivisions. District 7 includes much of western Kerrville including the neighborhoods surrounding these streets: Bluebonnet, Coronado, Goat Creek Rd. Holdsworth, Lois, Methodist Encampment, Town Creek and Lime Creek.
Voters can determine which SMD they live in by looking at their voter registration card under the heading of SCHOOL.
KISD District 6
District 6 incumbent Dr. David Sprouse will be running for his ninth term on the KISD board.
“Kerrville is a great place to live and Kerrville ISD is a great school district,” Sprouse said. “I have a great love for the youth of our community and I’m eager and enthusiastic to continue to do my part to help our school district continue to excel and shine. I have a proven, long-term commitment to education.”
Sprouse pointed out that “institutional knowledge” is important to any organization and over the past 24 years he has gained much wisdom from many previous board members and believes he is now providing a service to the school board and, by extension, to the school district and community, by continuing to serve another three years.
“A large portion of my medical practice is school-age children. I have the opportunity to visit with their parents on a daily basis and I ask the parents about their child’s school experiences. This allows me to have a greater understanding of how parents feel about our schools.”
Zach Sumrall is challenging Sprouse for the District 6 seat on the board. Sumrall has never run for elected office before but believes his experience as a parent of school-aged children currently enrolled in KISD is enough.
“I am a local business owner, healthcare practitioner and taxpayer,” Sumrall said. “So these are the things that qualify me to run for Place 6 on the KISD Board of Trustees.”
Sumrall says he is a Christian man, married for 14 years and with three young children. A 14-year resident of Kerrville, Sumrall has built and grown his chiropractic practice.
“My character and decisions are not persuaded by culture but are built on my Christian faith and moral beliefs,” he said. “I will do what is right even when it is not popular.”
He believes curriculum must be monitored in order to advance success and not be infiltrated by activism of any kind. He also believes in expanding opportunities to prepare students who choose not to continue their academic careers after graduation to directly enter the workforce.
KISD District 7
District 7 incumbent Mike Tackett is completing his first three-year term on the KISD board.
“I am seeking another term to support our teachers and staff with the tools and resources to provide an environment of excellence for the student body,” Tackett said.
Tackett emphasized that he represents both the voter and the community by serving on the KISD board of trustees.
“My conservative values drive my decision making, but I am always aware and flexible to the will of the parent majority. KISD is OUR school. We all share in the responsibility of our children’s education.”
Tackett also praised the teachers and staff for “gracefully tackling the 2020 Spring Break that never ended” by shifting to remote learning and transitioning their kitchen tables into a classroom during the Covid 19 pandemic. He praised them also for providing extra help to students in need during the unprecedented week-long Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
Challenging Tackett for the District 7 position on the board is Samantha Munoz. Munoz has experience serving on boards of several local non-profit organizations, but no experience in elected office.
“I am familiar with the dynamics of a board and the role required of its members,” Munoz said. “I am fully capable of fulfilling my fiduciary responsibility to the students, teachers, the district and the community at large.”
Munoz has 11 years of experience in accounting and finance with Hill Country Telephone Co-op and is a CPA. She also is a local business owner and has children attending KISD.
“As a new candidate, I offer a fresh perspective which is critically important to a board with extensive tenure and I bring characteristics of being open-minded and receptive to change. I pride myself on my willingness to think outside the box and be open to compromise when it benefits those I serve.”
Candidate questions
Candidates were submitted questions:
• What do you see as the biggest challenge(s) ahead for the school district?
• For Sprouse and Tackett: What are the major accomplishments achieved during your tenure on the board?
• For Sumrall and Munoz: What would you like to accomplish in your term as a board member?
David Sprouse
• Attracting highly qualified teachers to our district, especially in the key subject areas. The cost of housing, which is the same issue being faced by many other businesses in our community, and keeping the property tax rate as low as feasible as the state continues to shift a greater percentage of school funding onto local property owners.
• My focus for the past 24 years of board service has always been on high academic achievement for our students, in a safe and nurturing environment, while being sure taxpayer money is used in a fiscally sound way. Of the 1,029 school districts in Texas, KISD’s tax rate is lower than 75 percent of all those districts. Our maintenance and operations tax has remained the same or decreased for 11 consecutive years and KISD has achieved a “Superior” ranking by the state Financial Integrity System every year for the past 20 years.
Zach Sumrall
• I believe some of the biggest challenges ahead for the district include increasing parental involvement, because strong families produce a strong community, and monitoring all curriculum at every grade level, old, new and incoming sources while keeping pornographic books/materials out of our libraries. We also should be attractive to the highest qualified teachers to ensure continued academic success.
• I want to protect parental rights over our individual children. There must be curriculum accountability and proper evaluation of all materials available to students via internet services and in our libraries. We must support our educators so they are provided an environment where they can express their needs and concerns in order to enhance the resources available for further academic success.
Mike Tackett
• The biggest challenge we face, similar to other schools across the country, is finding, affording and retaining quality teachers. Multiple reasons for this challenge include state allocated funding, insufficient housing for sustained growth, and the social pressures involving the profession
• Supporting the teachers and staff during the pandemic and other events that disrupted the normal school calendar including “educating half-filled classrooms through voice-muffling devices due to demanding (state testing) mandates.” During the same period, the district passed a bond issue and built a new middle school and provided for much-needed improvements on every campus in the district while reducing the tax rate for our homeowners.
Samantha Munoz
• Kerrville ISD faces similar major issues as other school districts across our great nation, especially teacher burnout. The district’s ability to maintain qualified staff does not rest solely on its ability to pay competitive wages and benefits. Attracting staff is only half the battle. The post-pandemic era of the education system requires school boards to consider the emotional wellbeing of its staff as well, putting together a game plan to address those issues which may include wage adjustments, benefit adjustments, reduced class size and staff mental health services. Additionally, the school district is lagging in preparation of our youth for technical career-based opportunities. The community would like to see KISD expand its current high school endorsement programs to include career paths that focus on skilled trades such as plumbing, electrical, welders and HVAC technicians.
• I want to be a school board member who can bridge public understanding, support and participation with the actions of the board through communication and transparency. I aim to strengthen the partnership for all stakeholders and help build a school district where not only the educational needs of all children can be met, but where students, teachers and staff feel appreciated and that they belong. I want to continue to enhance educational opportunities that empower and inspire all students to achieve their full potential and partake in strategic budgeting procedures that address current and future needs.
Munipal Election
The City of Kerrville is also hosting an election for voters to choose from candidates to fill three positions:
Mayoral candidates are:
• Judy Eychner, current Place 3 Councilperson;
• Brent Bates, local real estate developer.
Place 3 Councilperson
• Joe Herring, Jr., local businessman and former Kerrville mayor;
• Katy Chapman-Hanna, local nurse.
Place 4 Councilperson
• Incumbent Brenda Hughes, local businesswoman;
• Robin Monroe.
Precint 2 runoff election
Residents in Precinct 2 will have to wait another two weeks to find out who their new Commissioner will be. Former Pct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser resigned last year and T. Beck Gipson was appointed to serve the balance of the term which ends Dec. 31.
The runoff between Sonja Hooten and Rich Paces will be on Tuesday, May 24. Early voting at the Hill Country Youth Event Center will last one week beginning on May 16 and ending on Friday, May 20.
