Alumni ignite interest in ‘Antler Alley’ at Arcadia Live

Many former Tivy High School class members spent their weekends in the Arcadia Theatre and have fond (and funny) memories.
While some have come back home to retire, others built their lives here and they are all now enjoying each other’s company on a regular basis.
Brenda Jones Williams (’60) recalled lots of fun memories of their time at the theatre.
One classmate (‘59) shared the story of a group of unnamed boys who snuck an armadillo in a sack into the Arcadia, sat in the back, and let it loose on the floor under the chairs.
The armadillo started toward the stage and under the seats and before long the screams started, and people began standing up on their chairs.
The boys left soon after that.
Girls wore full skirts with two or three heavily starched petticoats and could barely fit in the theatre seats.
While there are many reasons to support Arcadia Live – downtown revitalization, economic impact, community engagement, and culture history – it was the historic preservation that interested this group of Alumni the most.
Inspired by ’77 Tivy grad Chris Pieper, a focus group of several classes have come up with a competition between the classes to help raise $50,000 to name the beautiful new boardwalk beside the building the Antler Alley.
Once the goal is met, a plaque will be placed on the metal door accessible from Water Street. This group has kicked off the campaign with $6,000 already committed. Alumni (and friends of past alumni) can donate on the website https://www.thearcadialive.org/antleralley/.
There will be 4 levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, ranging from $25 to $2,500. The top seven classes with the most money raised will be rewarded with recognition on the alley wall – beside the Arcadia’s iconic blade. In addition to the name, the Antler Alley will be a special gathering place during Homecoming week for generations of all ages to gather.
Arcadia history
Opening in 1926 as a vaudeville theater, the theatre changed with the times and desires of the city’s residents, eventually becoming a showcase spot for movies in 1948.
The theatre was closed in 1989, and for nearly 30 years sat abandoned. In late 2018 the Theatre plans were started by a local 501 (c)3 nonprofit to reopen as a live performance venue.
In 2019, construction to renovate the theatre began with the JK Bernhard Construction company.
Now under the guidance of Executive Director Michael Kelliher, and a strong board of directors, the Arcadia is almost ready to reopen as Arcadia Live - a thriving downtown arts venue.
Providing Kerrville with nearly a century of cultural history, the theatre will offer a broad range of high-quality performing arts that are reflective of the diverse and vibrant community it serves.
Thousands of historic theatres around the country have been torn down in the last few decades – their history paved over, and their potential lost forever.
The Arcadia is ready for the next century, and it is now the mission of the Arcadia Live nonprofit group, with the help of members, partners, and the community at large, to sustain the historic theatre for future generations.
A successful capital campaign with funds raised from the community will provide even more security for both the physical structure and long-term health of the theatre and as designed will dramatically improve the patron experience.
For more information, check out www.thearcadialive.org or call Anne Overby at 315-5483.
