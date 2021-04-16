‘Silent Sky’ opens to ‘full’ houses

The houses were “full” at the VK Garage Theater last weekend, as socially-distanced audiences enjoyed the Playhouse 2000 production of “Silent Sky.”
“We’re selling tickets on a restricted basis right now so that we provide a full six feet of separation between seated patrons,” said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. “So, a full house for us right now is just 40 people. Still, it’s really gratifying that people are finding their way back to the theater, and the responses to ‘Silent Sky’ have been very positive.”
Opening weekend crowds offered high praise for the play as they left the theater both Friday and Saturday. It was described as “beautiful,” “inspiring,” and “engaging,” with many saying they would recommend the play to friends.
One of the most popular plays in America since its premier in 2011, “Silent Sky” tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, the groundbreaking scientist whose contributions to early twentieth century astronomy changed our understanding of humankind’s place in the universe.
The Playhouse 2000 production of “Silent Sky” features an “all star” cast that features Tasha Remschel as Miss Leavitt, the real-life astronomer whose work became the basis for later discoveries including those by Edwin Hubble. She is joined by Amy Goodyear as sister “Margaret,” Heather Cunningham and Jessica Sturm as fellow astronomers “Annie Cannon” and “Williamina Fleming,” and Marcus Gooyear as “Peter Shaw,” Henrietta’s supervisor at the famous Harvard College Observatory.
In both 2019 and 2020, “Silent Sky” was the most-presented play in America. Its inspirational story of one woman’s triumph over restrictions placed on her by society and her physical limitations has sparked the imaginations of audiences across the country.
“Silent Sky” will be presented in the VK Garage Theater through April 25, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Matinees on April 18 and April 25 at 2:30 p.m. All tickets are priced at $22.
In order to provide safe distances between seated patrons, attendance at each performance is limited. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
The VK Garage Theater is located at 305 Washington St. in downtown Kerrville, and is part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc.
At least through May, seating in the Cailloux City Center’s two theaters will be limited to allow for appropriate social distances between seated patrons. Face coverings are urged for all while entering and traveling inside the facilities.
