Wreaths serve to remember veterans

COVID-19 restrictions almost put a damper on one of the most treasured Christmas traditions, when last month it was announced that the Wreaths Across America program would be halted for safety reasons.
However, on Dec. 3, the U.S. Senate recognized Dec. 19 with SB 786 and planning immediately began to carry out the honor ceremony in a way to provide a safe way to place Christmas wreaths on the graves of military veterans.
Joining 2,500 participating locations across the country, the Kerrville Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron hosted the local ceremony at the Kerrville VA Cemetary.
More than 100 area residents joined in to participate in the wreath-laying program.
Guests were asked to wear face coverings and maintain a distance of at least 10 feet.
Capt. Bruce McDonald, former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon and CAP health services officer, welcomed guests.
“We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life,” McDonald said. “The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemetaries throughout the nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom without fear.”
McDonald said the United States was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality.
“Our nations stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world,” McDonald said. “We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you.”
Before inviting guests to place the wreaths on graves, wreaths were laid to honor those military vetarans of all branches of service whose last known status was listed as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.
McDonald encouraged all volunteers present to not only place the wreath, but also say the veterans name aloud and thank each of them for their service.
“It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive,” McDonald said. “”Remember, we are not here today to ‘decorate graves.’ We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American.”
McDonald said the wreaths are made of balsam fir and symbolizes honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces.
“To our children, we want you to understand that the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free, but have come with a cost that someday you may have to pay yourself,” McDonald said. “As a nation standing together, we can defeat terrorism, hatred and injustice. Thanks to our veterans, we have the freedom to do just that.”
Kerrville CAP cadet color guard participated the formal posting of colors. Buglars performed the playing of “Taps” and bagpipes played while wreaths were being laid on the 472 graves at the Kerrville National Cemetary.
The Civil Air Patrol has hosted the Wreaths Across America ceremony locally each year since 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.