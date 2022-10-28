Halloween activities abound, begin Friday

All ghosts, goblins, and creatures of the night are invited to join us on Monday, Oct. 31, for the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s annual “Family Fright Night,” an evening of safe and traditional Halloween fun. This free family friendly event takes place in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., and begins at 5:30 p.m. “Family Fright Night” offers a costume contest, trick-or-treating, games, bounce houses, music, and more fun festivities.
New this year, costume contest participants must register in advance. Registration will open next week and will be limited to the first 30 to sign up in each category. Keep an eye on our social media accounts for the official registration kickoff announcement. Please note that if you register for the group costume category, you are ineligible to be judged as an individual. The costume contest is free for all participants. Awards will be given for crowd favorite, most creative, creepiest costume, and more. Costume contest check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m., with judging times as follows:
• 0-4 years – 6 p.m.
• 5-9 years – 6:20 p.m.
• Family/group costumes – 6:40 p.m.
• 10-14 years – 7 p.m.
• 15-plus years – 7:20 p.m.
To register, visit https://www. kerrvilletx.gov/1455/Family-Fright-Night and follow the instructions.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
Downtown fun
Spooky fun is coming soon to Downtown Kerrville. Downtown Kerrville’s businesses welcome the community for a two-day celebration.
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Historical Downtown Business Association (HDBA) will host a costume contest (18-plus) at the Humble Fork at 8 p.m. Enter for a chance to win $500. First, second, and third places will get $500, $100, and $50, respectively. Adults of age (21-plus) who come in costume get a sangria on the house.
Earl Garrett Street will be closed for Halloween festivities on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join in for early trick-or-treating, free games with prizes, and more. Participating businesses will be marked by decorative pumpkins and balloons. A costume parade and contest for the kids will be held at 2 p.m., with prizes for three age categories: ages 2-5, 6-9, and 10-12.
Join us downtown after hours, as we’ll have events going into the evening, including movie night, a haunted house, ghost tours, and more.
Fall Festival
Western Hills Baptist Church invites the community to its Children’s Fall Festival to be held Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. The event is free for attendees and will feature treats, games, prizes and face painting.
All activities will be held indoors.
Western Hills Baptist Church is located at 2010 Goat Creek Rd.
Night at the Museum
It will be ghosts and goblins, witches, princesses and everything in between on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Museum of Western Art as the fifth annual, “A Night at the Museum” takes place. This family-friendly event entices Halloween lovers to the museum grounds where kids of all ages enjoy a costume contest, live music, a trick roper, live animals to pet, and many surprises.
This “super-magical night” is free to attend and will run from 4:30-7:30 p.m. A food truck will be on site to purchase light snacks.
Schreiner University
Schreiner University students and faculty will host a Halloween Drive Thru event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Booths will be stationed around the loop distributing candy. Participants will not need to get out of their vehicles.
Canned food donations are appreciated and will be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. All food donations may be dropped off at the end of the drive at the MLA Table.
The event is sponsored by the Schreiner Student Government organization.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Located at 1900 Goat Creek Rd, children are invited to take part in the fun, which includes a cake walk and hay rides.
Individual vehicles will be set up with treats in the trunk for Trick or Treating and hot dogs and drinks will be provided.
