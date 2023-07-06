Belew files counterclaim in case to remove him

Kerr County Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, through his attorney, Patrict O’Fiel, filed a countersuit against the civil suit brought by 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold related to his signing of documents to run for commissioner in 2015 and again in 2019, stating that he has never been convicted of a felony. Harpold’s suit, which was filed in late April, seeks to remove Belew from office.
In his countersuit, which was filed with the district clerk’s office on June 29, he states that the counterclaim is “limited to the mechanism allowed to remove an officeholder from office.” He argues that “there is no clear standard articulated in the statute for establishing the grounds for removal from office.”
The suit asks the judge to issue a declaratory judgment that there is no clear and convincing evidence that Belew was convicted of the felony charge because the judgment entered in 1973 has no judge’s signature. In that period of time in Tarrant County the document did not require a judge’s signature. Today a judgement is signed by the judge at the time of the adjudication in a court.
Belew also claims in the countersuit that his right to free speech, right to assemble, freedom of association, equal protection and due process under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and due course of law under the Texas Constitution have been violated.
He asks for the court to declare that the state provide grounds for the removal, the clear evidence meriting the removal, and attorney fees and reasonable costs in the declaratory judgment.
Belew pled guilty in the winter of 1973 to burglary of a building charges, a second degree felony at the time, in Tarrant County related to incidents where he and others burglarized two department stores and took $7,000 worth of merchandise. The stolen merchandise was found in Belew’s home in Haltom City, a suburb of Fort Worth.
He was placed on a 10-year probated sentence by the court and completed the probation without incident. He has admitted repeatedly that he was guilty, but thought when he completed the probation that the issue was over and his right to vote was restored. Belew never sought to have the case expunged and it continues to be available through public records requests with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Belew argued that his attorney at the time never advised him that he would need to go through the process of getting the charges expunged. The process of expunging charges involves officially filing paperwork and paying a fee with the court and appearing before a judge to have the charge removed from all records.
Belew has never denied the felony charges or that he completed the 10-year probation period from the onset of the investigation into his eligibility to serve, but has argued that he was unaware of the extra step needed to expunge the charges from public records.
When Belew filed for commissioner in 2015 and again in 2019 he was required to fill out an “application for a place on the general primary ballot” with the Kerr County Republican Party. One of the entries on the application that requires a candidate to respond states, “I have not been finally convicted of a felony” or “I have been finally convicted of a felony, but I have been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities of that felony conviction and I have provided proof of this fact with the submission of this application.” No such proof was provided to the party by Belew either time.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a 2019 opinion said that “restoration of a convicted felon’s qualification to vote under the election code, after fully discharging a sentence, does not restore his or her eligibility to hold public office under Election Code subsection 141.001(a)(4).”
The Honorable Judge Sid Harle, administrative judge for the 4th Judicial District in Bexar County, was appointed to hear the case. No date has been set for additional court hearings as of the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.