KPFA provides needed service to resident

When a 79-year-old widow’s home became overgrown with bamboo to the extent it had taken over her yard and became a fire hazard, members of the Kerrville Professional Firefighters Association stepped in to solve the problem for her.
“I’m not sure if the neighbors had complained because the bamboo was overgrowing, but it’s also a fire hazard,” KPFA representative Zane Zenner, also a Lieutenant with the Kerrville Fire Department, said. “City code states you cannot have bamboo growing within 50 feet of a structure. Not only is a danger for the property owner, but also to the surrounding property owners.”
For this reason, Zenner said, KFD Fire Marshal Jason Lackey reached out to the KPFA to see if the local firefighters could help.
“We started planning about a month and a half ago,” Zenner said.
Zenner said they knew they would need heavy equipment and manpower, which the association had access to.
KPFA members and KFD Firefighter Justin Blue, owner of Elm Pass Property Improvements, volunteered his time and the use of an excavator, while association member and KFD. Lt. Stephen Langlinais, of Stephen Langlinais, Inc., provided the use of a skid-steer. Zenner said a former firefighter, Matt Meyers, owner of Toss It Dumpsters, donated the use of four 30-yard rolloff dumpsters for the debris that was extracted from the ground.
After a game plan had been devised, the group met on Friday, Oct. 28, to begin the work.
“What we are trying to do is first remove all the bamboo and then remove as much of the root system as possible,” Zenner said. “If we don’t get the root system, it’s going to come back just as fierce.
While Zenner said the KPFA was happy to help, the task meant a lot to them as the woman they are helping is the widow of a former, longtime KFD firefighter.
“His wife and son have been trying to keep up with it, but it just got out of hand,” Zenner said.
With nearly a 9,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. of property to clear, the firefighters had their work cut out for them, dedicated five assocation members and three employees of Segura Lawn Care, whose owner is Arnie Segura, also a KPFA member and KFD driver. In all, the task required 40 man-hours and 16 equipment hours.
“When we are done, someone will have to come back and spray a herbicide to try to keep it down,” Zenner said.
“We have our Annual 3rd Alarm Golf Tournament yearly for these who need community outreach projects. Without the donors and golf participants this project would not be possible,” Zenner said. “We try to do one or two outreach projects a year to help the community where we can.
