Rash of brush fires sparks concern

The combination of drought-affected terrain, extensive debris left by Winter Storm Uri and recent high winds led to a rash of brush fires last week, taxing local fire department personnel and prompting Kerrville Fire Department officials to issue warnings about the dangers of controlled burns as we enter warmer temperatures.
KFD Chief Eric Maloney said property owners should be vigilant in following proper protocols for burning, making sure only approved items, such as brush and leaves, are included in a burn pile and they should understand that they are personally liable if a burn pile gets out of control and damages neighboring properties.
“Even if you are in a precinct where the Burn Ban has been lifted, it is important to check projected wind conditions and humidity levels before lighting off a burn pile,” Maloney said. “Just because you can burn, doesn’t necessarily mean you should burn.”
Maloney said the Kerr County website (wwwco.kerr.tx.us) hosts the list of rules, regulations and penalties for residents regarding controlled burns.
Deputy Chief Steven Boyd said property owners must take several steps before igniting flames to any refuse located on their property, stating that the first step is to notify the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office of the intent to conduct a controlled burn.
In addition, Boyd said, checking not only current weather and wind conditions is important, but individuals should also seek out information on the forecasted conditions for the entire day.
“Just because the wind is calm in the morning, you need to check weather apps and websites to see how it is going to be in the afternoon,” Deputy Chief Stephen Boyd said. “Because that’s usually when things happen. You start a fire under acceptable conditions, but then the conditions change.”
Boyd said there are multiple websites and phone applications that provide for forecast wind conditions, such as www.weather.gov, WeatherBug or Accuweather.
Maloney used last week’s fire in the Scenic Valley area as an example of how topography can also dictate fire dangers.
“That area (Scenic Valley) is in a valley, so it’s those draws that we worry about,” Maloney said. “In those draws, a little wind funnels in rather quickly and causes that chimney effect. We saw that last week and how that fire moved so quickly.”
The Scenic Valley fire began with a controlled burn in an area not under a Burn Ban, however high winds carried embers hundreds of yards and ignited dried brush and debris, Maloney said. The high winds sweeping through valley caused a total of 30 acres to burn and required response from multiple KFD units in addition to almost all of the local volunteer fire departments, including Turtle Creek VFD, Center Point VFD, Mountain Home VFD, Ingram VFD and Divide VFD. Two acres, Boyd said, were a result of “spot fires,” that occurred when embers traveled with the wind.
“Our first priority in that fire was to protect structures, while also containing the fire,” Maloney said.
Boyd said the fire was moving so quickly by the winds that it was difficult to do all things at once.
“We had one of our drivers witness a shift in the fire that was moving it right up to a residence,” Boyd said. “Driver Daniel Hannemann quickly responded by immediately relocating the engine near the house and single-handedly held off the fire. It was a great save. It burnt up to the house and actually caused the paint on the outside of the home to bubble.”
Maloney praised Hahnemann for this quick-thinking and actions.
“What he was able to do with limited resources was truly above and beyond the call of duty for him. It was a game-changer,” Maloney said. “If that structure would have caught fire, it would have caused many other fires in the area because of the winds. We are definitely proud of his actions.”
Thankfully, no injuries or loss of property were reported during the Scenic Valley fire.
As the weather gets warmer and conditions continue to dry, Maloney said property owners should try and follow some safety tips to limit brush fire dangers.
“Because we’ve been under a Burn Ban for so long, people have been adding to their burn piles,” Maloney said. “So, when the Burn Ban is lifted, they feel like it is the time to light it off. The better plan is to make multiple smaller, more manageable piles to burn.”
Maloney said in addition to limiting the size of a burn pile, individuals should also keep buckets of water near the fire.
“You have to think of it in terms of what you can handle by yourself, because out in the county response time is going to take a little longer for firefighters to get to you,” Maloney said. “Having those buckets of water will allow you to extinguish flames faster. Also, make sure to have a good, reliable water hose nearby.”
In addition, Maloney said it is important for citizens to have a plan of action and suggested using the Texas A&M Forest Service website (www.tfsweb.tamu.edu) for helpful hints on how to burn debris safely.
“Utilizing a burn barrel with a metal grid can help keep embers from escaping,” Maloney said. “Make sure your debris does not include things like aerosol cans, as these can explode and cause injury or damage. We may have conducted controlled burns a million times, but it only takes one escaped ember in the right conditions to cause enormous damage.”
Maloney said firefighters stand ready to protect lives and property, but citizens should also do their part to protect firefighters and their neighbors.
“Our concern is the summer months. We’ve had a lot of growth and we didn’t have the brush fires last year like we’ve had in the past,” Maloney said. “The ice storm is going to cause a lot of deadfall, with bushes and tree limbs, and our risk level for brush fire potential is going to be higher than it has been before. The Kerrville Fire Department and volunteers are absolutely ready to respond, but at the same time, everyone needs to their part to protect themselves, their home, their family and their neighbors.”
Boyd said citizens should clean clutter, dead trees and brush, along with any other flammable items away from their homes.
“Not only will your residence be safer in the event of a brush fire if you clean these things away from it, you will also be protecting firefighters,” Boyd said. “We are going to work harder and take more chances to protect your home, so eliminating unnecessary debris can protect you and us.”
Maloney added that one of the easiest things homeowners can do to protect their homes is to clean out gutters on their roofs.
“It just takes one ember in a leaf-filled gutter to ignite a catastrophic structure fire,” Maloney said. “We hope these tips and reminders will encourage citizens to do their due diligence in protecting their property.”
In an effort to educate citizens and limit brush fire dangers, Maloney and Boyd offered the following:
Tips for safer
debris burning
• Check for local bans on outdoor burning;
• Keep informed of wildfire danger levels;
• Avoid burning trash, leaves and brush on dry, windy days;
• Check to see if weather changes are expected. Postpone outdoor burning if shifts in wind direction, high winds or wind gusts are in the forecast;
• Before doing any burning, establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around any burn barrels and even wider around brush piles and other piled debris to be burned. The larger the debris pile, the wider the control line needed to ensure burning materials won’t be blown or roll off the pile into vegetation outside the line;
• Burn household trash only in a burn barrel or other trash container equipped with a screen or metal grid to keep burning material contained;
• Never attempt to burn aerosol cans; heated cans will explode. Flying material may cause injuries and the explosion may scatter burning material into nearby vegetation and cause a wildfire;
• Stay with outdoor fires until they are completely out;
• Keep water and hand tools ready in case your fire should attempt to spread.
(Source: www.tfsweb.tamu.edu)
Local rules for
outdoor burning
• Notify the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office if you intend to burn on your property;
• Call 792-HEAT (4328) to determine if a Burn Ban is in place in your precinct;
• If you are conducting a control burn on your property, you are required to be on site the entire time of the burn;
• Burning must not begin earlier than one hour after sunrise and no later than one hour before sunset. Burn early, as all flames are required to be extinguished by sunset. Never leave the fire unattended;
• It is a Class C misdemeanor to violate Burn Ban restrictions, punishable by a fine up to $500;
• Fires must be downwind of or at least 300 feet away from any neighboring structure that contains sensitive receptors;
• Winds must be from 6-23 miles per hour during the burn period.
• Burning during temperature inversions or air stagnation advisories is prohibited;
• The party responsible for the burn remains liable for damages, injuries, or other consequences that may result from burning, even when it is carried out in compliance with these regulations;
• Don’t burn any electrical insulation; treated lumber; plastics; construction or demolition materials not made of wood; heavy oils; asphaltic materials; potentially explosive materials; chemical wastes; or items that contain natural or synthetic rubber.
For more information on safely conducting a controlled burn on your property, visit the Kerr County website at www.co.kerr.tx.us under “Notices” for the Outdoor Burning Brochure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.