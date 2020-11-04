Kerr COVID-19 death toll rises, 469 participate in testing at HCYEC

As Kerr County officials reported the 14th COVID-19 death, 469 local citizens turned out in force Tuesday to receive free tests that would confirm whether they have active cases of COVID-19 or not.
Some 469 locals received the test at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, according to William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The number of people tested today, combined with the 8,453 tests that have been conducted by Peterson Regional Medical Center (as of today), the 812 tests done in previous Texas Military Forces mobile clinics, the 993 tests done in additional clinics using the Curative swab and 675 tests done in local nursing homes, bring the county’s pandemic total to just over 11,400 local people who have received a COVID-19 test. (The number of tests is based on the number of people receiving tests, whereas those who receive multiple tests in follow-ups are counted once.)
14th Fatality, New Hospital Record
In recent days, Kerr County lost a 14th permanent resident to COVID-19. That individual reportedly died outside the county, but was made known to local officials through the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Also of note today is that Peterson Regional Medical Center reported a new high for patients hospitalized for treatment of their active COVID-19.
At the end of Tuesday, the hospital reported 12 inpatients, including 2 who were in the ICU.
There were nine new positive cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the county.
Thomas added that the county’s current count of active, contagious COVID-19 is 73 local residents – a number that we could very well see rise in the coming days as results of today’s testing clinic come in.
On the positive side, Kerr County has had 884 recoveries among locals who once had the virus but who have since “timed out” of the contagious period.
Kerr County Takes Safety Measures
Out of an abundance of caution, the county hired outside cleaners to come in this past weekend and do a “deep” cleaning to disinfect all courthouse areas, especially those frequented by employees and the public. Additional deep-cleaning efforts at the courthouse have been added at the end of each workday.
In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, Kerr County employees have been advised that if they experience any symptoms of the virus, such as a runny nose, sinus aches, body aches, cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat or fever, they should contact their supervisors and stay home.
“We would recommend the same procedure for any businesses, as well as the public in general,” Thomas said. “If you feel sick, please don’t go into public. Staying home is the safest way to prevent the spread of this illness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.