KPUB’s Wittler named TPPA president

The Texas Public Power Association announced the election of new officers at its annual membership meeting in Austin last week. The Kerrville Public Utility Board’s General Manager and CEO, Mike Wittler, was announced as the 2022-2023 president of TPPA and will lead the organization into the new year ahead.
The state trade association—the voice of public power across Texas—has a membership comprised of municipally-owned electric utilities, electric cooperatives, river authorities and joint action agencies responsible for the generation and delivery of electricity to more than five million Texans.
The association’s nominating committee recommended the new officer slate, which was adopted by the membership. As president of TPPA, Wittler will serve a one-year term, representing publicly-owned utility providers at the state and national levels.
“It’s a privilege and honor to serve as president for such an important organization in the electric utility industry,” said Wittler. “I look forward to working with these outstanding leaders for public power in Texas.”
Wittler has a long career devoted to the public power industry with more than 25 years of industry experience.
He joined KPUB as the organization’s chief operating officer in 2006 after 11 years with CPS Energy and was promoted and appointed to the general manager and CEO position in November 2015.
Chosen to serve along with Wittler on the TPPA Executive Committee were the following public power leaders:
• President-Elect: Ian Taylor, CEO, New Braunfels Utilities;
• Vice President: Jackie Sargent, General Manager, Austin Energy;
• Secretary/Treasurer: Bryan Woods, City Manager, College Station;
• Past President: Alicia Hooks, General Manager, Greenville Electric Utility System.
2022-2023 TPPA Board, in addition to the committee above:
• Matt Bentke, General Manager & CEO, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative;
• Daniel Bethapudi, General Manager, Georgetown Utility System;
• John Bruciak, General Manager & CEO, Brownsville PUB;
• Hon. Gaylynn Burris, Mayor, City of Bowie;
• Darrel Cline, General Manager and CEO, Garland;
• Jeff Davis, Brownfield City Manager and Chairman, WTMPA;
• Rudy Garza, Interim CEO, CPS;
• Tyler Hjorth, Director of Utilities, San Marcos;
• James Hotopp, City Manager, City of Weatherford;
• Joel Ivey, General Manager, Lubbock Power and Light;
• Bob Kahn, General Manager, TMPA;
• Steve Parker, City Manager, City of Seguin;
• Tony Puente, General Manager, Denton;
• Shawn Raborn, City Manager, City of La Grange;
• Roland Ramos, Superintendent of Utilities, Robstown;
• Kean Register, City Manager, City of Bryan;
• Ben Thatcher, City Manager, Boerne.
