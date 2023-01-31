City provides weather update, warns worse is yet to come

According to City of Kerrville officials, local driving conditions have been better than expected this morning, but the National Weather Service is warning that a heavier round of freezing rain and embedded sleet is highly likely overnight through Wednesday evening, posing potential travel disruptions over the Hill Country, the I-10 and I-35 Corridor, and the southern Edwards Plateau.
There have been major accidents reported on both eastbound and westbound I-10, as well as Highway 16 toward Fredericksburg. The Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department continue to advise citizens to stay off the roads if possible and also use caution when navigating sidewalks and driveways, as the conditions will pose significant trip and fall risks.
The City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department personnel spent last night and this morning de-icing and graveling area roads, and will continue to remove excess ice from those roads as the day progresses. The department reported light traffic on city streets through much of this morning.
No water or power issues have been reported locally.
Most city offices, including City Hall and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, will remain closed through at least Tuesday.
A warming center for the homeless is open through Feb. 2 at the Salvation Army, 855 Hays Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 1 and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 2.
Please remember to take care of people, pets, plants and pipes, and please check on your neighbors to see if assistance is needed.
If possible, please stay home, stay warm, stay safe and stay tuned to the city’s Facebook and website pages for additional updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.