National Guard to provide free COVID-19 testing tomorrow

The Texas Army National Guard will return to Kerrville tomorrow, Monday, June 1, to conduct free COVID-19 testing at the Hill Country Youth Event Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local residents can call (512) 883-2400 or go online to “txcovidtest.org”, to be screened and to get an appointment for a time to be tested. Testing will not be provided to people who just drive up to the testing site. Tests are conducted by appointment only.
Anyone with the primary symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever and dry cough, will be eligible for the test without needing a prescription from a medical professional. A screening process will be in place and administered by State Health Department personnel trained to gather information and assess symptoms which could suggest that a person should be tested for COVID-19.
People who are being tested will stay in their car and be administered the test without leaving their vehicles.
