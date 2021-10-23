KPD releases ages, details of victims of crash at racing event

The Kerrville Police Department has provided updated from this afternoon's tragic accident at a local racing event.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD public information officer, two young boys, ages 6 and 8, received fatal injuries, while four others were transported by air ambulances for treatment and four more were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
"On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at about 3:20 p.m., a vehicle participating in a drag racing event, Airport Race Wars 2, which was taking place at Kerrville Aviation, 1875 Airport Loop at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races," Lamb said. "The crash resulted in two fatalities, a six-year-old male child who died at the scene and an eight-year-old male child who was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville where he was pronounced deceased."
Lamb said the driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old male, was transported to the San Antonio Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.
"Four people were transported by air ambulances to treatment facilities. A 26 year old male was transported to Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin and is in unknown condition, a 27 year old female was transported to University Medical Center in San Antonio and is in non-life threatening critical condition, a 46 year old female was also transported to University Medical Center in San Antonio and is in critical condition, and the 34 year old male driver was transported to San Antonio Medical Center and is listed in stable condition," Lamb said.
According to Lamb, two people were treated and released at the scene, and two children, a four-year-old male child and a three-month-old female child, were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by ambulance for precautionary evaluations.
Kerrville Police are conducting an investigation into the accident. This investigation is active and ongoing, he said and updates will be provided when information becomes available.
