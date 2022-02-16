Questions abound on objections to city election

What should have been a routine interaction in setting a date for this year’s City of Kerrville Municipal Election turned into a bizarre exchange led by Kerrville City Council Place 1 member Roman Garcia last week during council’s regular Feb. 8 meeting.
Garcia and former councilperson George Baroody have been objecting to the city’s ordering this year’s municipal election in May, claiming that a May election will violate the city’s charter due to the mandated two-year office terms set forth in that document.
The city’s May 2020 municipal election was postponed to November 2020 after Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave cities the opportunity to do so because of COVID-19 concerns. Candidates elected in the November 2020 election – Mayor Bill Blackburn and Councilpersons Judy Eychner and Brenda Hughes – will only have served 18 months in May 2022.
Garcia and Baroody have repeatedly said that the city of Kerrville must hold its municipal election in November in order to avoid violating its charter.
During last week’s meeting, Garcia appeared to drop bombshell information on council, insinuating that the Texas Secretary of State’s Office provided written response to say the City of Kerrville Municipal Election should be held in November and not in May. At first he cited an e-mail from the Secretary of State’s office, then explained that he was in possession of an e-mail from a citizen who had contacted the Secretary of State’s Office. That citizen turned out to be Baroody.
“The biggest thing is the Secretary of State Election Division has responded as to why we should hold the election in November,” Garcia said. “So, if I can get a response from staff as to why that is incorrect in what they are saying.”
Blackburn asked if Garcia had the Secretary of State’s response in writing.
“It was provided to us from questions from a citizen. It was provided to us in an e-mail, yeah,” Garcia said.
Garcia was then questioned as to when the e-mail was provided, to which he said “today,” the day of the council meeting.
During the meeting, it was difficult to ascertain the origination of the e-mail, or who had received it.
After multiple Freedom of Information Act requests, the Hill Country Community Journal was able to obtain a copy of an e-mail sent to all council members that was penned by Baroody, who listed his arguments for changing the election date to November instead of May. The e-mail included copied and pasted text that Baroody claimed to be a response from Texas Secretary of State Attorney Heidi Martinez.
Baroody sent a lengthy argument for changing the City of Kerrville Municipal Election to Nov. 3, along with the General Election, which all stems from the COVID-19 induced postponement of the May 2020 Municipal Election.
In the e-mail sent to council on Feb. 8 at 11:10 a.m., Baroody argues that candidates elected in November of 2020 have not yet served two-year terms, as defined in the city charter, along with a host of other reasons.
In the e-mail sent by Baroody, he uses Martinez’s response to his question (which was not included) to back up his claims that a May 7 election woud violate the city’s charger.
However, according to Baroody’s e-mail, Martinez explained the exception in the 2020 election cycle, which appears to back up council’s vote last week to hold call for a May 7 election.
“The action of postponement was limited to 2020, pursuant to the gubernatorial proclamation. It did not authorize permanently moving the next election date for that term. The Governor’s proclamation only authorized a move to November 3, 2020. There is no authority for a local political subdivision, on its own order, to move an election to any other date,” Martinez’s response said.
The fact that a sitting council member (Garcia) and a former councilperson (Baroody) invoked the Secretary of State’s Office while questioning the legality of setting a May 7 municipal election date prompted city officials to issue a statement on the matter Friday afternoon.
“During last Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council adopted a resolution which sets out the city’s May General Election. The May election, to occur on Saturday, May 7, includes the election of Mayor, Councilmembers for Places 3 and 4, plus a bond election, which if approved would authorize the issuance of bonds for the development of a Public Safety Complex,” the statement submitted by Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus, said.
“Prior to the council’s vote on the resolution setting the election, a citizen addressed council as to his arguments why holding the council election this May violates the city’s charter. The citizen has repeatedly made this argument to the city since December of 2020.
“The position of the city attorney has not changed since he first researched this issue and provided his position to council. Put simply, the city attorney does not believe that the city is violating any law by holding its election in May.”
“Pursuant to the governor’s emergency power authority stemming from the public health crisis, the Kerrville City Council adopted a resolution postponing the city’s May 2020 election to November 2020 pursuant to the governor’s proclamation.
“Immediately following the governor’s action, the Texas Secretary of State, which oversees state elections, received questions and issued guidance on the postponements. The Secretary of State’s guidance provided that “[postponing an election] is not a permanent move. The Governor’s proclamation has the effect of postponing an election, but it is not a permanent move. The result is that [a city’s] current office holders will be holdovers until the next election occurs. Your newly-elected office holders in November will have a shorter term. Their next election will return back to the May date.” Thus, councilmembers elected in May 2018 served an extended term, while those elected into office in November 2020 will serve a shortened term.”
The City of Kerrville has held municipal elections in May every year since 1988, with the exception of May 2020, Cunyus said.
In an additional note, Hayes pointed out the cities do not arbitrarily have the power to change their election dates.
“In addition, Section 41.001 of the Texas Election Code, which applies to the city’s elections, provides that entities must hold their election on a uniform election date. Entities wishing to change their election date must look to Section 41.0052 of the Election Code for the authority to do so. As this section’s authority expired in 2016, there is no authority for the city to change its election date from May.”
