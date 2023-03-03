Discussion of options for improvements to county properties headlined Kerr County Commissioners’ Court on Monday. The court heard also a report on plans for a low-income housing development and approved several resolutions.
Capital Improvement Options
In the public comment section of the meeting Kerrville resident George Baroody urged the county to apply quickly to the EIC (Economic Improvement Corporation) for funding to make critical repairs to the Hill Country Youth Event Center and replace the Ingram annex. Baroody’s comments spurred a discussion on identified capital improvements to county properties that voters rejected in the bond election last November.
“EIC has $6 million they are sitting on, that’s not doing anything,” Baroody said.
Members of the Capital Improvement Planning committee presented their final report to the last commissioners court meeting, and all agreed that need to start moving with their priorities, a game plan, which will include the youth event center and the Ingram Annex. The committee agreed the EIC could possibly cover the costs for some of the improvements, but the court would need to apply.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz agreed that the EIC would be a good place to start seeking funding.
“We have to do something,” he said.
EIC funding is “a la carte,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, adding that repairs to the roof and electrical system at the HCYEC would be essential. Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces added that many of the people he visited with did not support replacing the dirt with a concrete floor in the center with a concrete floor.
The court discussed possible options for the West Kerr Annex, but were unable to come up with other options available in West Kerr County to move the annex offices. County Judge Rob Kelly informed the court that the Regional Public Defender’s office may be opening another office in Boerne which would free up the lower level of their building on Earl Garrett. Kelly said that area might be suitable for the Kerr County Tax Office relocation. The cost of renovating the old church chapel and making it ADA compliant may be more than the county has funds available to do and that building could possibly be used for storage. They also discussed the need to move a large number of items stored at the old juvenile facility to another location if that building is leased to another entity in the future.
Animal Control
Wellborn Engineering has been selected to work with architect Peter Lewis on the design of the new Animal Control facility. No action was taken on the interlocal agreement with the City of Kerrville related to animal control and the use of the public library. That issue will be posted on the March 13 commissioners’ agenda as an action item, according to County Judge Rob Kelly after the meeting.
Resolutions
The court approved resolutions honoring Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie Witt for over 22 years of service to the county as he retires on March 3 and Kerr County Historical Commission member, Julie Leonard, for her years of service as chairperson and board member. The court also approved a proclamation designating March as Red Cross Month in Kerr County.
Sheriff’s Office Cell Phones
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told the court that since West Central Wireless has sold their cell phone service to Verizon that the sheriff’s office would like to switch to AT&T cell service. Switching to AT&T will mean a 30 percent increase in next year’s budget, according to Leitha but AT&T will provide new phones every 18 months at no additional cost.
“We found it is geared for law enforcement, and offer a special band nobody else can get,” Leitha added.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces added that AT&T was planning on adding a new tower near Garven’s Store in the next 24 months. The court approved the requested change and added that the county should review the option of moving other county cell phones to AT&T.
Investigator for County Attorney
The court approved creating a new investigator position proposed by County Attorney Heather Stebbins. Nick Krupa, former Gillespie County Attorney’s office investigator will be hired, according to Stebbins.
River Rock Apartments
The court approved the resolution supporting River Rock Apartments to allow them to apply for federal funding for the project. The new development from Overland Property Group, based in Salina, KS, will be their third development in Kerrville. It will be built on Mathison Street in Kerrville. Two others developments are already in process by the same company. One will be for low-income seniors (43 units in the Residence at Ridgehill), scheduled to open this summer on Lehmann Dr., and the Reserves at Holdsworth with 36 units on Holdsworth Dr. slated to open in late 2023.
Overland’s Representative April Engstrom, said the new properties will feel morelike a community, not just a building. One advantage is that these housing units will meet an important need and Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said it will no cost to Kerr County taxpayers, since funding will come from the federal government.
The properties are geared for residents of the county within the 30-60 percent median income bracket.
Water Resources
Preservation Grant
Tara Bushnoe, UGRA General Manager, presented details on the new Water Resources Preservation Grant program, an incentive program funded by UGRA which will provide cost-share funding for design and construction of stormwater management practices commonly referred to as best management practices (BMPs) for commercial building projects in the community, both new and retrofitting existing property designs. Various aspects of the program involves watershed stewardship promoting low impact development and provides rebates for a portion of the cost of specific management practices that reduce, infiltrate, filter, and delay stormwater runoff. These types of practices fall under the umbrella terms of Low Impact Development (LID), nature-based solutions, and Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI). “It works with nature. to manage stormwater as close to its source as possible. Practices are called green stormwater (or nature based) infrastructure, including bioretention by rain gardens, rainwater collection and permeable pavers. Since runoff exacerbates pollution, the benefits of runoff reduction mitigates pollutants, sediment and bacteria, among others.
The grant program provides rebates for both design and construction of stormwater best management practices that reduce, infiltrate, filter and delay stormwater runoff.
Other ways to create beneficial results are using riparian buffers, along river or creeks, on streamside properties. This method doesn’t cost money, Bushnoe said. Construction must follow technical design guidance; projects scored on rubric - to meet goals; and rebate funds paid after completion.
This grant program is open to applicants in Kerr County, private or public, but not to single family homes.
UGRA will accept applications, which should come from professional design teams. Applications to the grant program will be accepted on a continuous basis. Shelby Taylor is the point of contact. For more information, look on the website at: ugra.org/major-initiatives/water-resources-preservation-grant-program.
Veteran’s Pathway Project
The court approved Mendez Engineering of San Antonio to provide engineering services for the new Veterans Pathway, from the VA hospital to the River Trail, being paid for with ARPA funds received by the county.
Upcoming Eclipse Events
In another discussion about the preparations for the two solar eclipse events in 2023 and 2024, County Judge Rob Kelly said the county was expecting about 150,000 visitors for one or both events, predicting traffic congestion for at least four or five days.
“That’s pretty daunting,” he said, adding that the county needed to store pallets of water, recommending storage be at the HCYEC.
Facility director Jake Williamson asked if he needed to hold off on booking events during that time. They did not make a firm decision but did discuss allowing food trucks or concessions on the grounds.
Kelly added that Highway 39 will probably be closed or very congested at that time because some people will just stop on the road.
“It will have to be tightly coordinated,” he said.
Subdivision Rules Update
The court agreed that on a replat of property, another water availability study may not. be necessary if it is in an existing CCN (Certificate of Convenience and Necessity) water provider area.
“It is a burden on the taxpayer,” said Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew. “It’s a silly rule if we enforce it.”
“When you replat you don’t necessarily need another feasibility study especially if you’re in someone else’s CCN. You already have one. Our rules are tied to water availability anyway,” Belew added.
County Engineer Charlie Hastings is the county’s designated agent to enforce the rules and he supported the idea that the county needed to update the rules to reflect the change.
The court agreed to write an addendum to be presented at the next meeting and set a public hearing on the update.
Hastings said he will meet with Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District officials to firm up the language, and follow their guidelines on the revison. Commissioners plan to revisit the matter on March 13, 2023.
Skyline Drive Reconstruction
The road reconstruction contract on Skyline Drive in Center Point was awarded to Dirtboys of San Antonio, who agreed to a contract for the full 2.2 miles of the project which will cost the county $242,083, a full $100,000 less than originally discussed.
County Website
The county’s public information officer Lisa Walter was advanced from part-time to a full-time employment status and will become the county’s webmaster. She will work with departments to update information on the new website which is scheduled to go online in mid-March.
“We need it to go seamlessly. It’s a big job,” Kelly said.
County Records Management
County Clerk Jackie Dowdy received approval for the AVID Bastion Agreement with two amendments, and to incorporate them into a contract with Fidlar Technologies regarding a new records management system in her office. She said the update is in her budget this year, but they could recoup the cost through records request fees.
County Property
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew was designated by the court to represent the county in negotiations for the sale of county property at 115 Valley View Road and 500 Ranchero Road.
IH10 Truck Wreck
Environmental Services Director Reagan Givens reported that the recent tanker spill (about 4,000 gallons of fuel) was located mostly in Gillespie County, but affected parts of Kerr County. He said that proper notification was given to TCEQ and UGRA, and while citizens were still concerned about the effects of the spill, the county and other agencies were still looking into the extent of the effects.
