4 new COVID-19 cases reported today

The City of Kerrville has announced confirmation of four new COVID-19 cases in Kerr County today, bringing the total of positive coronavirus cases to 15, with 10 reportedly recovered.
The five remaining active cases were all reported within the last two days.
According to Stuart Cunyus, City of Kerrville public information officer, at least one of today’s cases is considered travel-related.
It is undetermined if three of the today’s cases are from travel-related exposure or community spread, Cunyus said.
All four new coronavirus patients are reportedly isolating at home, with one residing inside the Kerrville City Limits, while three others are Kerr County residents.
