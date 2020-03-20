Tivy students learning new trades

Tivy High School students learning marketable skills include, clockwise from top left, Culinary students Roger Arizola and Anais Unfress, working with potatoes headed for fresh breakfast tacos; (top right) senior Joshua Martinez learning on a mannequin to set up an EKG on a patient in Health Science; and (below) Auto Shop students sophomores Dylan Moreno, Rodrigo Rodrigues and Sadie Crabb.