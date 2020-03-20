Tivy students learning new trades

Tivy High School students considered a new list of approved career and technical education classes as they chose their class schedules for the 2020-21 school year.
After revisions by the Texas Education Agency in Austin and subsequent approval by the Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees, counselors at THS have been working with a final local list of the possible classes to be offered here.
These CTE classes offer all students, but especially those who may want or need to go directly to work after graduation instead of going to college, added options for training and certifications.
Sylvia Flannery, Section 504 coordinator at KISD, said that previously, each school district had the flexibility to develop CTE courses, including those in which a student could earn industry certification. These have always been in high demand to help students get into high-paying jobs.
“But consistency was needed for students moving from district to district,” she said. “These changes implement new courses to build on what we had.”
When TEA made these changes and additions, they approved a statewide program of study, she said.
“We have the community support from the Chamber of Commerce, the Kerrville Kerr County Airport Board and others, especially for the approved aviation plan,” Flannery said.
The list approved by the TEA means any school district in the Region 20 service area can now implement the approved courses.
But KISD also is separated from the other Texas educational regions as offering the only “Aviation I” program, Flannery said. That was the local choice made with the support of several organizations including the airport board and a number of private community members.
In the Healthcare courses, Flannery said the listed “Practicum” course gives a student experience in different aspects of that industry. If the student continues in that CTE topic, he or she learns to demonstrate proficiency in more advanced skills.
Flannery said those more advanced students could be employed off campus while attending THS and taking these courses. She called this “an internship environment.”
Then, she said, they could either be employed right out of high school or pursue post-secondary options in the same field, while they explore a variety of options.
Another option now at KISD is that the entry or “principles” level courses can be offered beginning at the middle school level.
“This would give a middle-school student high-school credit while still in middle school, plus the experience gained in a possible future career,” she said.
Each course approved by the local trustees is planned as a full school year (two semesters) course.
And there is a CTE Advisory Board to help the school district make decisions about the programs of study.
“For example, we’ve worked with the All-Plastics business here, and they said they need more students in ‘manufacturing’,” Flannery said. “We have jobs with high pay right here. And because of this, the interest in the robotics program also is growing.”
All this comes from conversations with KISD’s business partners.
Flannery said the 2019-20 school year is a transition year, during which the local school district was to take the TEA’s longer list of possible courses; and create plans to implement the locally approved CTE courses (a shorter list) as students start school in August for the 2020-21 school year.
CTE programs
At the December 2019 Trustee meeting, Assistant Superintendent Heather Engstrom presented a report titled “Empowering students and providing opportunities – CTE Certification Report.”
Her first illustration was of Career and Technological Education “2020 Programs of Study” which listed the following overall “specialties:”
• Agriculture, food and natural resources;
• Architecture and construction;
• Arts, A/V technology and communications;
• Business, marketing and finance;
• Education and technology;
• Health services, hospitality and tourism;
• Manufacturing;
• Science, technology and engineering;
• Transportation, distribution.
Engstrom said the new CTE courses for 2020 programs include veterinary medical applications; practicum in graphic design and illustration, practicum of audio/video production, securities and investments, practicum in health science, practicum in culinary arts, principles of applied engineering, robotics I and II, practicum in manufacturing, project-based research, aviation maintenance, aircraft frame technology, practicum in transportation science, introduction to aerospace and aviation, introduction to unmanned aerial vehicle flight, and aviation ground school.
Engstrom said, for example, in the culinary arts classes, the level 4 class includes hands-on experience. Locally they are also highlighting manufacturing which includes robotics.
The board was asked to consider especially the fourth-year “practicum” courses including cyber security and all the aviation- and veterinary-related courses. The last group has medical applications.
Engstrom asked for trustees’ approval in December on all listed courses, though not all of them were to be implemented by August 2020. For example, they said they plan to focus first on the pilot side of aviation courses, and less on the maintenance side.
2020-21 Career/Technology courses
On Jan. 13, Kerrville school trustees approved specific local Career/Technology courses.
The 2020-21 courses include:
• Veterinary Medical applications;
• Practicum in Graphic Design and Illustration;
• Practicum of Audio/Video production;
• Securities and investments;
• Practicum in Education and Training;
• Practicum in Health Science;
• Pharmacology;
• Practicum in Culinary Arts;
• Principles of Applied Engineering;
• Robotics I and II;
• Practicum in Manufacturing;
• Project-based Research;
• Aviation Maintenance;
• Aircraft Frame Technology;
• Practicum in Transportation Systems;
• Introductions to Aerospace and Aviation; and to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Flight;
• Aviation Ground School.
Tivy Principal Shelby Balser said by March 6, all the high school courses were set; and they would finish registering current eighth graders by March 12-13.
When these courses start in August, she said some students will be “double-booked,” taking two class periods per day in some courses. This partially depends on whether a student would normally need to work a longer time on projects in that class subject, auto shop for example; or, in Health Sciences, students may be going off campus to a hospital or nursing home as part of their class work.
