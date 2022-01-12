KISD mulls electoral districts, public meeting Jan. 19

The Kerrville Independent School District is currently considering redistricting of its Single Trustee Member District and is seeking public input on this change that affects only voting districts and not school boundaries.
At a Jan. 6 special meeting and public hearing, trustees heard from attorney Charles Kimbrough of Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado, Acosta LLP, who presented an initial assessment of the 2020 Census Data, which revealed a required changes to the KISD Single Trustee Member Districts in order to meet Federal Voting Rights and State Election laws.
During the meeting, the presentation and public hearing, trustees approved two resolutions that provide criteria and guidelines for the redistricting process.
On Monday, Jan. 10, Kerrville ISD Public Relations Specialist Lauren Jette posted an informative video on the topic and included a survey for the public to participate in before a planned Wednesday, Jan. 19 community meeting slated for 6 p.m. at the Tivy Administration Building, located at 1009 Barnett.
“It is important to clarify that Kerrville ISD is only changing the single member district boundaries used for trustee elections,” Jette said. “There will be no impact on any of our school boundaries. The maps being discussed are only for the ballot box and not for determining school attendance.”
Jette explained that KISD is governed by seven single member districts, which elects a single trustee to a three-year term.
KISD elections take place in May, along with local municipal elections and trustees do not have to reside in the district they represent, however, voters can only vote in the Single Member District in which they reside.
“The Texas Education Code requires a school district to redistrict (voting boundaries) if the data shows existing single member districts have a population deviation of more than 10 percent between the most and least populous district,” Jette said. “Census data, gathered every 10 years, is what is used to determine population changes.”
KISD Single Member District 3, which encompasses the area from Sidney Baker at around Myrta Street to Interstate 10 and south to Lower Turtle Creek Road, is currently the most populous district. KISD Single Member District 1, whose boundaries touch Town Creek Rd, Vicksburg Avenue, Travis Street and Guadalupe Street, is the least populous district.
Based on the current census data, the deviation between these two districts is 26.1 percent. Currently, District 1 has a population of 4,356 and District 3 has a population of 5,696.
“So, redistricting is needed to balance the single member districts as required by the Texas Education Code,” Jette said.
She said the law firm of Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado, Acosta LLP determined the ideal size of each district should be 5,130, which took the total population of KISD service area and divided it by the number of trustee positions, which is 7.
“Now that we have established that redistricting is needed, let’s review the requirements and considerations for drawing trustee maps,” Jette said.
The Texas Education Agency guidelines for redrawing district maps includes:
• Single member districts must be compact and contiguous. This means that single member districts cannot be divided in parts and cannot overlap one another.
• Exactly equal population is not required, but we should be “nearly as practicable of equal population.”
• And, single member districts must be draw not later than the 90th day before the first regular school board election at which you are able to act on the federal census data.
KISD trustees also added guidelines to include “Identifiable geographic boundaries for SMD boundaries were used when possible, such as roads. We also sought to maintain communities of interest, such as neighborhoods when possible.
“We also sought to preserve existing single member district boundaries to the degree possible,” Jette said. “Once new districts are approved by the board, they will take effect immediately for the May 2022 election.”
Jette said that current trustees will continue to serve their new districts until their respective terms expire. The trustees and their terms are:
• David M. Sprouse, M.D., KISD District 6, term ends 2022;
• Michael Tackett, KISD Board Secretary, District 7, term ends 2022;
• Rolinda Schmidt, KISD Board President, District 5, term ends in 2023;
• Jack M. Stevens, Jr, KISD Board Vice President, District 2, term ends 2023;
• Curtis Finley, KISD District 3, term ends 2024;
• Andree Hayes, KISD District 1, term ends 2024, and;
• Greg Peschel, KISD District 4, term ends 2024.
The proposed new Single Member District Map proposes an ideal population of 5,130 residents per district, as previously determine, but expands the area of District 1 and decreases the area of District 3. Other changes also are being proposed, but ultimately the population of each district, if approved, would be:
• District 1 - 4,765 (previously 4,356);
• District 2 - 5,028 (previously 5,373);
• District 3 - 5,210 (previously 5,696);
• District 4 - 5,219 (previously 5,476);
• District 5 - 5,231 (previously 4,690);
• District 6 - 5,247 (previously 5,242);
• District 7 - 5,209 (previously 5,076).
Under the proposed Plan 1, the variation between the least and most populous district would be 9.4 percent, which is less than the required 10 percent stipulated in the Education Code, Jette said.
Citizens are invited to participate in the online survey located at www.kerrvilleisd.net and to attend the community meeting set for Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the administration building, located at 1009 Barnett St.
