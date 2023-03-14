City to remain in Stage 1 Moderate Water Conservation measures

Due to continuing dry conditions, the City of Kerrville is remaining in Stage 1 Moderate Water Conservation measures. In August 2022, the city adjusted its Safe Operating Capacity by proactively reducing the amount of river water pumped out of the Guadalupe river by 980,000 gallons a day. Later that same month, the city entered into Stage 1 conservation measures. According to the USDA Kerrville weather station data, which goes back 92 years, 2022 was the driest year on record (12.38 inches).
“The citizens of Kerrville have continued to responsibly self-curtail their water usage throughout 2022 and now 2023,” City of Kerrville Assistant Director of Public Works Scott Loveland said. “In addition, the city continues to carefully monitor all the factors related to the drought, including river flow, well levels, water system sustainability, water demand, short/long term weather forecasts, and other related factors.”
Currently, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is predicting a slow shift from warm dry conditions (La Nina) to neutral conditions (50 percent chance of either), then in the fall shifting to a cooler, wetter condition (El Nino).
“Although relief may be in site, we still have to get through spring and summer water demand,” said Stuart Barron, executive director for Public Works and Engineering. “Our citizens have done a very good job of water conservation throughout the drought. We are very thankful for this and ask for their continued water conservation diligence.”
Stage 1 Moderate Water Conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice. The watering schedule for Stage 1 allows for landscape and lawn watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems from 6-10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Tuesday and Saturday for street addresses whose last digit ends in an odd number, and 6-10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Wednesday and Sunday for street addresses whose last digit ends in an even number.
Landscape watering with a hand-held hose is allowed every day and any time for all addresses in Stage 1.
Stage 1 measures do not affect the city’s reuse water customers, which include three area golf courses, the Sports Complex, and the Tivy High School and Schreiner University athletic fields.
The City of Kerrville Water Management Plan can be found on the city’s website at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/512/Water-Restrictions.
