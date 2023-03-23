KISD trustees divided on Manziel statue

While all members of the Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees agreed the athletic accomplishments of former Tivy Antler and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel are exceptional, the seven-member board was divided on whether to accept the gift of a proposed bronze statue of his likeness to be installed at Antler Stadium. They opted instead plan to post a community survey on the district’s website to get a better sense of the reception of how much the community would give to such a monument.
The statue was proposed last December by a group of citizens led by Tivy graduate and local businesswoman Mindy Wendele. The plan is to use private donations to fund the creation and installation of the statue.
At Monday night’s regular board meeting, Wendele returned with a request to have the board formally accept such a gift so that fundraising efforts could begin. She presented a clay “mockette” of the proposed Manziel statue created by San Marcos sculptor Eric Slocombe, who also made the trip to Kerrville for the meeting.
Manziel is one of only 85 college football players in America’s history to have ever been awarded the Heisman Trophy, which is why Wendele and her committee believe a statue in Manziel’s honor is warranted.
“Since we saw you at the Dec. 12 meeting, we have been working with anybody and everybody that has a photo of Mr. Manziel,” Wendele said. “They have provided us with quite a few pictures of Mr. Manziel in his playing days here at Tivy. With that, we have been visiting with Eric Slocombe and Dr. (Darrell) Beauchamp in taking this to the next step.”
Wendele described countless hours dedicated to the project, including physical visits to Antler Stadium to consider where the statue would be placed.
“The ask tonight is to approve accepting the gift of the Manziel bronze and to authorize the superintendent to develop with us an agreement for all the responsible items,” Wendele said. “Such as maintenance, security and installation and all of those things we would need to have an agreement on.”
Wendele said she has visited with the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, who would oversee and manage the fund that would be set up for donations and would distribute funds needed after the installation.
She then asked Slocombe and Beauchamp, of the Museum of Western Art, to visit with trustees about the mockette and the eventual life-size bronze.
The men explained the process of sculpting and how the foundry would work, saying the timeline could be six months at a minimum.
Slocombe’s mockette depicts Manziel as he appeared when he was a Tivy Antler, showing him holding a football in his right hand, a helmet in his left hand and wearing his No. 3 jersey.
Trustee Greg Peschel spoke up, saying he was not sure about erecting a statue in Manziel’s honor.
“I’m a little apprehensive, and I mean no disrespect to Mr. Manziel,” Peschel said. “As a sinner multiple times over myself, whose working through my own redemption story, and I know he is on his own redemption story with the Lord, but what happens if the train falls off the tracks again?”
Peschel was referring to negative headlines Manziel garnered in the past and said he was worried about the district and the community.
“You’re not gonna see a bigger fan of Tivy High School than Greg Peschel, but I also don’t want to do anything that is going to embarrass him, his family or us, so I’m kind of torn,” Peschel said. “That’s just my heart speaking.”
Trustee Andree Hayes disagreed, saying nothing could take away his accomplishments and that it is what the board should focus on.
“We’re celebrating what he achieved and he’s a member of our community,” Hayes said. “There’s not any building named after anyone or a statue of someone that you couldn’t find something negative about. We would be tearing names off of buildings and statues down everywhere, if we did that. I don’t think that is what we should be looking at. I think we should be looking at what he did in the span of time of when he was here and at Texas A&M.”
Board President Rolinda Schmidt asked Wendele what her feedback had been.
“I’ve spoken to many, many people since September and I’ve had very positive remarks … so much so, that they want to know when I can take a check,” Wendele said. “However, there have been people that I respect that say I can’t support you on this, sorry … and that’s okay.”
Manziel’s mother attended the meeting and asked to speak.
“We were new to Kerrville. I want every kid to know that you can come to any town and you can be something,” Michelle Manziel said. “When I saw him (Manziel) at the Hall of Fame event and saw those kids come up … he signed autographs until halftime. It was huge and special to this town and what it meant. It all started right here.”
Michelle said seeing Manziel’s former coaches at the Hall of Fame ceremony was emotional.
“It was the first time I’ve seen my son cry,” Michelle said. “It was the coaches. It was the team. It was the players. No, my son is not playing football in the NFL, but he is fine. He’s doing fine. He lives life. He loves God and he’s playing golf.”
She said she also hopes that when the Netflix documentary comes out, everyone will watch and see “what really went down.”
Board Vice President Jack Stevens, Jr. said he was struggling to support the project, saying he thought timing and public acceptance was an issue.
“I think the timing is off. I really do. I think this is early,” Stevens said. “I watched him play. It was the most phenomenal thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It was amazing. People would flock to the stadium to watch him and I have all the respect in the world for his athletic abilities.”
However, he pointed out financial instabilities of the time and, even though the statue would be paid for by private funds, he thought it was extravagant when others are struggling to pay bills. Stevens said he has visited with community members who disagree with the project.
“It seems to be what a number of the people in the community are thinking … is that this doesn’t make sense financially, right now,” Stevens said.
Stevens said he also has visited with community members who refer to Manziel’s “issues like discipline and respect and character.”
“I’m not saying that, I’m saying there are people in the community that are,” Stevens said. “With that in mind, the first question that comes in my mind is … is this the time that we want to celebrate a great athlete, who may not have set the best example for character, discipline, respect … those kinds of things?”
Stevens said he preferred to table the issue for a future date, and after getting more definitive feedback from the community to determine if more people were on board with the celebration.
“It’s not gray. It’s black and white. There are those that hate it and those that love it,” Stevens said. “I’d love to see this happen in the not too distance future, but not today.”
Trustee Curtis Finley agreed that the timing seems off.
Finley said he is also involved with the Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
“We’ve never been down this path of putting up a statue,” Finley said.
Trustee Dr. David Sprouse said he watched Manziel play football at Tivy and Texas A&M and was very impressed with Manziel during the Hall of Fame ceremony.
“All that being said, I think this is too early for a person of that age,” Sprouse said.
Trustee Mike Tackett said he was also on the fence, saying he was aware of the difficulties athletes face when moving past the collegiate level and agreed that tabling the issue and seeking more information from the community, Tivy coaches and players was the appropriate action.
Stevens made a motion to table to issue, which failed by a 3-5 vote.
Sprouse made a motion to deny the request to gift the statue and install it at Antler Stadium, which also failed.
Hayes made a motion to approve the acceptance of the gift which failed by a 3-5 vote.
Without a majority vote, the issue failed.
However, Board President Rolinda Schmidt suggested a survey be placed on the Kerrville ISD website for the community to fill out that could help guide trustees on a future vote.
Teacher recruitment, retention
With the statewide shortage of teachers in place, Kerrville ISD began efforts last year to offer incentives to existing teachers and created an attractive recruitment package to attract new teachers
During Monday night’s meeting, Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy presented an update on the administration’s efforts regarding teacher retention and recruitment.
According to Ivy, KISD instituted the following incentives for the 2021-2022 school year:
• $360 per month contribution toward health insurance;
• A 3 percent raise;
• Retention stipends totaling $2,000 per employee;
• Early Childhood Center daycare employee discount;
• Five days of COVID-19 sick leave;
• Individualized professional development, and;
• Purchase of updated technology for classrooms, and technical support.
New for this year, Ivy said the following recruitment incentives have been implemented:
• $2,000 recruitment stipend for speech pathologists; school psychologists, diagnosticians and teachers for visually impaired students;
• A one-time $2,000 recruitment stipend for secondary math, science and foreign language teachers;
• $1,000 retention stipend for returning employees;
• A $5,000 stipend for bilingual teachers, and;
• A $300 incentive for KISD employees who refer a teacher that is ultimately hired.
In addition, Ivy said the pay rate for substitute teachers was raised to $135 per day for certified teachers; $120 per day for substitute teachers who have earned a college degree; and $110 per day for non-degreed substitute teachers.
Ivy said the district is recognizing teachers and staff on social media for their accomplishments and publicly thanked the Kerrville Public School Foundation for their support and donations.
A big recruitment incentive, Ivy said, is the participation of KISD in the State of Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment program, which awarded 38 KISD reading, math and STAAR-tested science and social studies teachers with cash awards ranging from $3,000 to $22,000.
KISD is one of only 25 percent of all Texas school districts approved to participate in the TIA program, according to Assistant Superintendent Heather Engstrom
Recognitions
The following groups and individuals were recognized by trustees for their respective accomplishments:
• Kerrville ISD Campus “Teachers of the Year” Grecia Mendoza (Early Childhood Center), Amy Alejandro (Tom Daniels Elementary), Alita Davis (Starkey Elementary), Kenna Bush (Tally Elementary), Katherine Dalglish (Hal Peterson Middle School, and David Riley (Tivy High School);
• The Hal Peterson Middle 8B basketball team was recognized as district champions. The student players are Julia Veurink, Hailey Harmon, Ella Shell, Ashlyn Gray, Antonella Brown, Khyla Brown, Ava Dominguez and Jayda Rios, as well as their coach Savannah Wagner;
• The Tivy varsity boys basketball team were honored for their accomplishments in earning a spot in the post-season, as well as individual district accomplishments. The players present were Jake Layton, Quentin Vega, Mehki Frazier, Jackson Johnston, Luke Johnston, Brian Pescador, Jaden Frausto and Braylon Ayala. The boys were introduced by Coach Joe Davis. Not present were Mason Carlile, Cade Braaten, Jaxson Kincaid and Rylan Schumacher;
• The Lady Antler basketball team was introduced by Coach Christy Dill and recognized for advancing three rounds into the playoffs and ending as regional quarterfinalists. Players present were Desiree Abrigo, Kyra Wheatfall, My Tran Dang, Julie Pena, Solaya Gorham, Madellyn Fiedler, Riley Dill and Emma Schumacher. Not present were Leilah Rodriguez, Annika Vanninen, Jackie Wright, Addie Kncaid, and Syrie Nocolas.
Other business
• Trustees unanimously approved a contract award to Port Enterprises, who will perform the needed roofing project on Tally Elementary. The funds will be used from proceeds of the sale of the former Hal Peterson Middle School property;
• In addition to $93,920.03 in expenditures for items ranging from supplies to maintenance and training, trustees voted 7-0 to approve $55,000 for furniture for the B.T. Wilson campus, as well as $405,000 for bullet-proof security film to be placed on windows district-wide.
Consent agenda
With one vote, trustees voted 7-0 to approve the following items under the consent agenda:
• Regular board meeting minutes from Feb. 20;
• Special board meeting minutes from Feb. 27;
• Resolution for election procedures and personnel, to include use of the Hart Voting System, which is the system owned by Kerr County. The county will be facilitating the May 6 trustee election on behalf of Kerrville ISD;
• Cancellation of Board of Trustees election for District 5, which is held by board president Rolinda Schmidt, who is unopposed for the position;
• Renewal of a food service contract with Chartwells;
• Approving the tuition rate for school year 2023-2024, which is no change from the current year.
