County mulls budget, VA sidewalk project

Approval of the proposed plan for the Veteran’s Pathway project and the presentation of the proposed 2023-24 budget by County Judge Rob Kelly were the top items on Monday’s meeting of Kerr County Commissioners’ Court.
Former Pct. 2 Commissioner Tom Moser took the lead in presenting the final proposed design and route of the Veteran’s Pathway project that will connect the Kerrville VA Hospital to both Flat Rock Park and the River Trail. The idea of building a safe way for veterans to traverse Hwy 27 and be able to go to the two destinations began when Moser was commissioner. His successor, Beck Gipson, continued the effort and led the court to encumber $250,000 in monies from the ARPA funds received by the county during the pandemic.
Monday the court approved the contract for services and the design prepared by Mendez Engineering that will take the proposed path north from the crossover on Hwy. 27 (San Antonio Hwy.) in front of the VA hospital to the edge of the Maldonado Nursery property and then down to Riverside Drive. From the intersection of Riverside Drive the pathway will go across the drive and split into two sections, one going into Flat Rock Park and the other will follow Riverside Drive back toward Loop 534 and then cross and utilize the existing low-water crossing to go over the river and connect with the River Trail itself.
Mendez Engineering is a “minority/service-disabled, veteran-owned” small business from San Antonio that specializes in these types of projects.
The only outstanding issue remaining with the project planning is formal negotiations with Maldonado Nursery, but informal discussions have indicated they are in support of the project.
“This project fits within the budget and it enables the veterans in their motorized wheelchairs to go from the veterans hospital all the way down to the River Trail and then six miles along the river,” Moser told the court.
Moser also said that TxDot has already committed to improving the pedestrian crossing on Hwy. 27, and the VA hospital has agreed to do the necessary improvements on their property.
“My original schedule was to have the project completed by Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 this year, but looking at the schedule, the pricing and all, I don’t think we can do that, but it looks like it will be comfortable to have the groundbreaking on that day,” Moser said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris questioned whether the sidewalk on Hwy. 27 could be extended down to the Stripes convenience store, because so many of the hospital veterans also go there. Moser said the city hopefully would agree to do that because it was beyond the funding approved already.
“This is well thought out and the best plan we can get,” said County Judge Rob Kelly before calling for the vote. The vote was unanimous, 4-0, with Pct 2 Commissioner Rich Paces absent from Monday’s meeting.
County budget
Kelly presented his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 which will begin Oct. 1. He explained that the preparation of the budget was the responsibility of the county judge. Once a proposed budget is complete then elected officials and department heads are invited to budget workshops to work out the details of the budget before it is adopted.
“This year, for 2023-24 the budget proposed is for $49.9 million, most of the increase is because of the bond issue for the new animal control facility,” Kelly told the court.
Kelly said when he prepared his first budget he was bothered by it being a deficit budget, spending more than the projected revenue that next year. He said the revenue projection at that time was $40 million and the budget adopted was $42.5 million, but at the end of the year there was $2.5 million left unspent because elected officials and department heads were good budget managers.
His proposed budget for next year currently has no proposed new tax increase, but Kelly explained that several important capital improvements were left out, including improvements at the airport, replacement of some antiquated road and bridge equipment and also information technology upgrades.
“It does include funds to update the Encode system (the county’s computer software) and one new vehicle for the county engineer. The budget assumes full employment, but that’s not the case. We have a lot of vacancies at this point, but all positions are funded in this budget,” Kelly said.
He said the budget does not include any “new hires,” but he expects in the budget workshops to see department heads ask for new positions.
“This budget does not include the sheriff’s incentive package, but it’s going to have to be added,” he said.
Sheriff Larry Leitha has told the court that in order to compete with agencies in the surrounding area that salaries and benefits will have to be increased. Kelly said it could be as much as 25 percent.
The proposed budget also includes a five-percent across-the-board wage adjustment for all county employees, but Kelly admitted that amount will likely be increased for the sheriff’s office personnel and road and bridge department employees. Road and bridge currently has several openings that they have been unable to fill.
A projected 25 percent increase in the county’s health insurance premiums is also included in Kelly’s proposed budget. The county’s health insurance is through the Texas Association of Counties.
“This budget also includes all the payments on bonds and includes the balance of the ARPA funds, the $1.5 million remaining,” Kelly said.
The state recommends a county preserve up to 25 percent of their fund balance and Kerr County currently has a 42.4 percent balance, or about $10 million.
“We have a very healthy bank account,” Kelly said. He said the fund balance would go to 30.7 percent with no new tax rate increase.
The county received no bids for leasing the vacant Kerr County Juvenile Center facility. Kelly said there has been some interest from one provider, Right of Passage, but they could not negotiate until the bid process was complete.
The court also heard multiple comments in the public comment section at the beginning of the meeting from residents of Hunt who are concerned about a condominium development planned for construction at the intersection of Hwy 39 and FM 1340. The developers of the project are 1605 Hunt Group, LLC.
Other Business
• Voted to accept a donation from the Ingram Police Benevolent Foundation to Pct. 4 Constable Brad Rider for his use on equipment for his new vehicle;
• Approved an interlocal agreement between Kerr County and San Patricio County related to short-term sheltering for an evacuation during a hurricane;
• Approved offering outdated road and bridge department equipment as trade-ins on new property of the same general type being purchased;
• Approved executing a deed transferring 0.51 acres of county-owned property to the Nichols Memorial Cemetery Association, which cleaned up a title issue that dated back to the 1930s.
• Appointed Noel Putnam as the Kerr County representative on the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) local board.
