Father Duda leading new Chess Club

Fr. Rafael Duda at Notre Dame Catholic Church and School has taken his personal interest in playing chess, and started an after-school Chess Club for a group of more than two dozen NDCS students with an emphasis on “Visualization and Imagination.”
At a recent club meeting, Fr. Duda illustrated on his video screen a blank chess board with the identifying numbers and letters for rows and columns.
Then he led a lesson segment on “what would be here?” by pointing at various squares.
His questions continued – Where would the rooks be? What colors are which?
Who can name the positions for Knights? Bishops? Queen? King?
Explain a “King line.”
How many pawns are there?
“Bishops and Knights are like towers on the side of the King and Queen,” Fr. Duda explained to the students.
Define what the “beginning of game” means, he asked; and multiple hands went up in the air quickly.
What is the one advantage that White has over Black?
The answer to that one is, white always moves first, he said.
Then he discussed with them what the “mountain of the board” means.
Student members – about 26 - in this new club are both boys and girls. They range in grade level from second through eighth.
Then he discussed “castling,” by definition and by illustration on the chess board on the video screen.
He also showed the students a segment of a YouTube movie version of a true story about chess master Bobby Fischer as a youngster, playing chess with his father.
The club members got a lesson from Fr. Duda about how to lose and still respect others; and about not underestimating anyone; whether in soccer or chess or anything.
“You don’t know what they know,” he told them.
Student games
When he gave them directions to open and set up their own chess boards, they did so eagerly and started games.
When his stated time was up, he asked them if they wanted to play for a while or have him explain anything.
They loudly and in chorus said, “Play!” And he gave them five minutes more.
Then they went back to a lesson online on www.chess.com.
“There are two advantages in opening moves,” he said. “You should do this in the first five or six moves, to have rooks in action and to hide your king.”
Notre Dame Principal Sandi Killo said it was surprising to her how many of the club members said they have played chess with a grandfather or father.
Reynee Fiedler, a second grader, said she’s played chess before, with her mother and father and sister.
Johnny Pham, a seventh grader, said he just started playing a couple weeks before this club meeting; and had played online with a few people.
“It develops good strategy and thinking,” Fr. Duda said.
Fr. Duda said the next lesson would be on the King, Queen and Pawns, and about learning respect in small things and to be patient.
The recent lesson then progressed to “End of Game” when a player is down to few pieces.
They discussed how sets usually come with an extra Queen for “promoting” or ‘queening.”
He also showed a brief scene from a movie titled “Queen of Ketwe,” set in Uganda, in which a young girl was showing off her skills at chess to impress some of her friends, in the village where she lived.
“You can tell the students know the basic rules, especially if they’ve played with parents or siblings,” Fr. Duda said. “Chess can teach them how to plan, have patience, learn logic and order, and how not to quit. There are many beautiful lessons here.”
They’ve now been meeting for four weeks; and his original plan was to hold club meetings/classes for seven weeks.
“I rediscovered the game as a priest. I like it for its order and humbleness and sacrifice of a piece to win games,” he said. “I think the kids can take a lot from this.
“We’ve never done this before at Notre Dame. And I thought, some children are not super-athletic.
“We sent flyers home with the students, and 33 kids were signed up.”
Killo said she offered to keep a couple of the chess sets in the school office, if some of the students want to play chess during recess.
“Parents donated enough money to buy chess sets for the club members to use,” Fr. Duda said.
As of April 21, they’ve met three times; and continue to meet once a week after school. And Fr. Duda’s friend and chess opponent John Baker is assisting him with the club meetings.
Fr. Duda said he and Baker, a local business owner, play chess weekly.
“For myself at home, I have tea and cookies, and play chess online or with John. It’s a way to find peace in life. And there’s a ‘kids chess.com’ online, with short, simple lessons.”
He said he is Polish and came to the United States in February of 2019.
In addition to the chess club, he’s impressed school and congregation members with his soccer skills; and leads three teams, one each for the church, for Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School, and one for Notre Dame School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.