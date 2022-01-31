‘Safe Outdoor Dog Act’ now in effect

A new Texas law designed to protect dogs went into effect Tuesday, Jan. 18, and pet owners should take note as penalties could add up for infractions.
The “Safe Outdoor Dogs Act,” was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in October and lays out guidelines for providing shetler to outdoor dogs, as well as how dogs are restrained.
The four-page Senate Bill 474 provides very detailed descriptions and definitions of topics relating to the new law, but in a nutshell it prohibits:
• Leaving a pet unattended during inclement weather;
• Leaving a pet outdoors without proper shelter from inclement weather. The shelter must be large enough for the dog to stand up and turn around in;
• Restraining a pet with a chain;
• Restraining a pet using materials shorter than five times the dog’s body and tail length or 10 feet;
• Using a restraint on a pet that is attached to a collar made of anything but leather or nylon, or one that is not properly fitted;
• Not providing a pet with access to fresh food and water.
Violators are subject to a Class C Misdemeanor and a $500 fine for the first offense. Punishment will be increased for repeat offenders.
Pet owners are allowed to:
• Restrain pets using tethers of appropriate length and material that grant the pet access to shelter, water and away from pet waste;
• Use a restraint on a public recreational area;
• Use a restraint while the dog and owner train for an activiity under a valid license, or engage in conduct related to the business of agriculture, livestock, hunting, etc.;
• Leaving a dog unattended for a temporary amount of time;
• Use a restraint while walking a dog with a handheld leash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.