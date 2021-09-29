Third raccoon positive for rabies inside city limits

A third raccoon in a week’s time has been confirmed positive for rabies inside Kerrville City Limits, making it the 8th case of rabies for Kerr County this year.
Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens said his department received a report on Sept. 23 of a raccoon that had been discovered in a property owner’s yard on West Water Street. An animal control officer retrieved the animal, preserved it through refrigeration and then sent the specimen for testing at the zoological lab on Monday, Sept. 27.
“We just received word back this morning (Sept. 29) that the animal was indeed infected with rabies,” Givens said. “Additionally, our department was notified that the raccoon came into contact with the homeowner’s dog, so we had to alert them to the necessary protocol after that.”
“If your dog (or cat) is bitten or even just comes into contact with an animal that later tests positive for rabies, Texas law states that the pet should be humanely euthanized. Since, most of the time, pet owners are unwilling to end their dog’s or cat’s life, the law also provides for an alternative scenario, but it must be followed to the letter,” Givens said.
That protocol dictates that:
• If the dog or cat exposed to rabies is currently vaccinated against rabies, then they should be revaccinated immediately and restrained/confined for a period of 45 days.
• If the exposed pet has not been vaccinated, then it should receive a shot immediately and placed in strict isolation for 90 days, with booster rabies vaccinations in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.
“This should be a wake-up call for any pet owner who thinks they, their children and their pets are isolated from the risk of rabies exposure simply because they don’t live out in the country. This raccoon was on West Water Street – in the middle of Kerrville, inside city limits,” Givens stressed. “Keep in mind that rabies is a very terrible, neurological and potentially fatal disease that can be spread to humans by their own pets, and it can happen when and where you least expect it.”
Anyone who sees an animal acting strangely – whether it is a wild animal or a stray cat or dog -- is asked to make note of its behavior, the animal’s location, which direction it is headed if it is on the move and relay that information in a call to the Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100 or, if after hours, to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1216.
“Please, be sure your pets are up on their rabies vaccinations. And, even though contact can occur anywhere, in the rural area or in the city, it is best to minimize your risks,” Givens said. There are 2 big steps people can do to accomplish, he added, listing: 1.) Never touching any unknown animals, and, 2.) Never put feed out for animals near your home or business.
The other two raccoons positive for rabies in Kerr County were collected on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 and confirmed on Friday, Sept. 24. Both of those were also discovered in residential yards in Kerrville.
This 8th case of rabies in Kerr County officially doubles last year’s total of 4 counts.
