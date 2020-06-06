Tree service crews out in full force

The work of a tree service has not been this necessary around Kerrville for a long time.
Since the Kerrville area was hit by multiple thunderstorms with high winds and hail, the phones have been ringing off the hook for anyone with the right skills and equipment to clean up the damaged trees on nearly every block.
That’s been true at Texas Tree Service, as owner Jerry Eddy, his crew and his wife/office manager Kim can’t keep ahead of the messages on their phone.
“We’ve been in business here for 43 years. We usually have 12-15 crew members working for us, and we’ve been overwhelmed,” Jerry said last weekend.
As an example, Kim said after the first storm that they logged 55 calls for service in two days. And last weekend she said they got 40 more before the end of last week.
On Saturday, the couple was on the scene of one tall, large toppled tree that affected three homes; and took the efforts of at least eight crew members to do the heavy sawing and lifting and chipping, under Jerry’s direction.
And that lasted at that location until he got yet another emergency call.
The couple left a senior crew member in charge, to go check out the latest plea for help.
Kim said she had lost count of the number of messages waiting on their office phone.
Jerry said in more normal times, they often take care of about four jobs per day; and spend between 30 minutes and two hours at each one.
They keep a dozen or more crew members busy.
Lately, they’ve answered home and business owners’ calls for an average of nine jobs per workday.
Jerry said to accomplish all this, he owns and they use three wood-chipping trailers that turn cut tree limbs into mulch, three skid-loaders, three tractors, four “stump grinders,” and six bucket-trucks, as needed.
Kim said they look for specific and safe skills in their employees. One of them is the ability to safely climb into trees with a saw, and trim or totally remove specific branches. But Kim said she can usually tell from a prospect’s answers to some questions over the phone if he’ll be good at this work.
“And telling me he used to climb trees all the time when he was a kid, that’s not what we need.”
Jerry said they all have to meet federal “occupational and safety rules” on the job or he risks citations from inspectors. And those rules include hard hats and safety glasses.
Jerry said he’s been all over the country to do this work, including in the aftermath of almost all the hurricanes to hit the United States, with the exception of Hurricane Harvey.
Kim added that their experiences in that clean-up work prompted them to name one of their tractors “Rita,” after that storm.
Jerry said for hurricane clean-up work away from Kerrville, he sends part of his total crew at first, then has them return home and sends “fresh” crew members for added shifts, as needed.
Kerrville thunderstorms
Last weekend, one of their jobs was in the 100 block of Los Cedros with one “chipper” and limited space to work.
In the back yard of one home, a tall tree (possibly a hackberry) was so affected by the recent storms that it literally fell over onto the back fence, pulling up its whole root “ball.”
It fell onto the back fence dividing two of the properties and demolished quite a bit of it. And it fell at just the right angle to miss damaging the roofs of houses two and three, except for bending the metal rain gutter on house number three.
So the main job was cutting off multiple branches from the top down, which took at least two crew members taking turns climbing up into the tree with heavy cords, safety harnesses and saws.
Other crew members hauled the cut branches to the front curb of the house where the chipper was parked, to turn the cut wood into mulch.
Jerry said in cases like this, sometimes but not always, when enough top branches are cut off, the heavier trunk almost “rights” itself back to close to vertical. But even if that happens, they have to finish cutting it back even more until a tractor can remove it entirely.
And before they do that, he said they “shake” the tree trunk at the root ball to remove as much of the dirt as possible. Then they use a tractor to push as much of the dirt as possible back into the hole it made, and smooth it over as best they can.
It was a busy morning for the owners and their crew members, and the job wasn’t done before the owners were called away to another possible job.
The bill from the tree service depends on the size and complexity of the work at each site, and the decisions by Jerry based on the circumstances. He said he’s fixed single small trees for low three figures while more complicated jobs like Saturday’s can be four figures.
But Jerry and his crew are trained and skilled in this work, where homeowners with all the best intentions are probably not up for this job.
