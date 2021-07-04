The Senior Services Advisory Committee was created by the Kerrville City Council in 2019 at the request of Mayor Bill Blackburn following the adoption of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan. In the Comprehensive Plan there are six “Key Priority Areas” that relate directly to addressing the needs of Kerrville’s 55-and-over population.
The first major goal of the SSAC was to apply to the American Association of Retired Persons for Kerrville to be designated as an “Age Friendly Community.” A subcommittee of the SSAC began researching and working on the application process in 2019. The application was submitted and approved in April 2021.
Kerrville joins only eight other Texas cities to have earned this designation. These include Austin, Brownsville, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lancaster, Rowlett, and San Antonio. There are only 523 Age-Friendly Communities in the United States.
Membership in the network:
• Helps local leaders identify and understand community needs;
• Serves as an organizing structure for making community improvements;
• Fosters partnerships among community groups and local stakeholders;
• Provides leadership opportunities for volunteers;
• Enables changes that benefit people of all ages.
Membership provides a community with:
• Public recognition for our commitment to become age-friendly;
• Resources for identifying and assessing community needs;
• Access to technical assistance and expert-led webinars;
• Support and best practice materials from AARP;
• Networking with other cities;
• Online livable library with numerous resources and free publications for community leaders to make their community more livable for all ages;
• Ability to apply for the AARP Community Challenge Grant.
AARP Community Challenge Grants
AARP Community Challenge Grants provide funding to cities, counties, community groups, schools, and non-profit organizations to make physical improvements to their neighborhoods. Grants range from several hundred dollars for smaller short-term activities to several thousand or tens of thousands of dollars for larger projects.
For more information, please contact Kimberly Meismer, the City of Kerrville’s executive director for general operations, at 258-1140 or kim.meismer@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
