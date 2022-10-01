Longtime Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Bill Ragsdale will face challenger Dwight Snider on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. It is the only local contested race in Kerr County this election that voters will decide.
Precinct 4 is the largest precinct in the county, encompassing a major portion of the land area stretching from Hwy 83 on the West all the way into the city of Kerrville to the Methodist Encampment Road area. Included in the precinct are the City of Ingram, plus the communities of Hunt and Divide, and farming and ranching residents in the western part of the county.
Incumbent Ragsdale has served as the JP for the precinct since January 1991. Snider’s only previous political involvement was 16 years ago, when he unsuccessfully challenged David Sprouse for a seat on the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees.
Bill Ragsdale
“Being the justice of the peace is what I do. I love to serve the people of Pct. 4 and Kerr County,” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale grew up in Waco, but moved to Kerr County 40 years ago. He served as a sheriff’s deputy in both Kerr and Kendall counties. From 1989 to 1990 he served as the City Marshal in Ingram before deciding to run for the justice of the peace.
“I was a small business owner and did air-conditioning work in between and during the time I worked in law enforcement. When you are a police officer you have to do extra work to make a living,” he said.
He has maintained his master law enforcement license the entire time he has served as a JP and has over 1,000 hours of law enforcement training in addition to 800 hours of judicial training. He is a certified law enforcement instructor and has taught in two police academies and at both the Texas Justice of the Peace Training Center and the Texas Municipal Court Education Center.
He served 10 years as the Municipal Court judge for the City of Ingram while concurrently serving as the justice of the peace for Pct. 4.
Ragsdale is currently serving on a legislative committee studying several issues relating to justice courts that will face the next session of the Texas Legislature when they convene a new session in January 2023.
“The legislature will be looking at potential changes involving mental health reforms, bail bond reform, technology reforms and changes to the rules for remote court hearings,” Ragsdale noted.
“During COVID we learned a lot. Our office stayed open throughout the whole time. We were better prepared than most other local government offices,” he said.
Ragsdale said he is currently looking for ways to better serve the residents of Pct. 4 with technology in the future. During COVID his office conducted some hearings remotely, but they are not doing many of them now. He plans to continue to do remote hearings on a limited basis in the future, if needed.
Ragsdale said he sometimes receives requests for remote hearings from out-of-town attorneys or persons who have charges against them who live out-of-town who don’t want to travel back to Kerr County for the hearing. He makes decisions on those cases on a case-by-case basis, as needed.
“Trying to have a jury trial remotely is impossible, so most of the cases brought to the court are trials before the judge. We only have two or three jury trials in an average year, but there have been years when there were more.”
“Most people feel confident with me that they will get a fair and impartial trial, so they don’t ask for jury trials. I like to know people will get a fair hearing and justice. I have always done that and I will continue to do it in the future,” Ragsdale said.
“People are sometimes upset when they lose, but are not upset with me. That’s an honor.”
Responsibilities of a justice of the peace include issuing warrants for a wide range of crimes “from traffic warrants to capital murder cases,” Ragsdale added. Justice of the Peace duties also include conducting mental health hearings at the Crisis Stabilization Unit. The four justices of the peace in Kerr County conduct the hearings on a rotating basis.
“All school truancy cases are now heard in the two designated truancy courts in the county which are JP 2 and Kerrville Municipal Court,” Ragsdale said, “but I still hear the cases against the parents who are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor related to the truancy, if the case originates in Ingram schools.”
Dwight Snider
Local businessman Dwight Snider filed as a write-in candidate for the Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 in September. Snider said the reason he did not run in the Republican primary in March was because the timing was off due to COVID, but he has wanted to run for JP for 15 years.
Snider and his wife are owners of Hanna’s Nail and Spa on Junction Hwy. He is running as a “Republican Christian Conservative, Pro-Life, Pro-Second Amendment and Pro-Constitution” candidate.
He has lived in West Kerr County for the past nine years, but was born and raised in Houston.
“My parents moved to Canyon Springs in 1980 and they bought a submarine sandwich shop in Kerrville,” Snider said. “Then my dad was appointed Justice of the Peace in Pct 4 for a brief period in 1989 or 1990 when then JP 4 Johnny Hill resigned to run for county commissioner.”
Snider was a helicopter crew chief in the U.S. Army from 1979 to 1984 and after the service worked in corporate and industrial security in Houston and also foreign trade security in Washington state.
“I am running because I see the need for change,” Snider said. “People in the community want a change.”
Snider said he was concerned about the increase in the cost of living, gas prices, the cost of building materials increasing up to 80 percent. He admitted there was not a lot a JP could do about any of those issues, but said, “not a lot you can do but safeguard the community from an increase in crime such has home invasions, suicide rate, violent crimes, car jackings, drugs and DWIs and illegal immigration. All contribute to the demise of the quality of life in this community.”
He said he was very concerned about the increase of DWIs in Kerr County in recent months.
Two goals that Snider has set if elected include getting a program started with county law enforcement to have a big get-together in Ingram City Park to engage interaction between law enforcement and the community and he wants to create a database of individuals, local churches, and organizations to help the residents when there are problems to be addressed.
“Being JP isn’t just about throwing people in jail or paying big fines to benefit the county,” Snider said. “Especially young people who come through the courts for misdemeanor things that young people do. You have to show a little compassion that can be interjected into the situation that can direct them to the help that they need. Get them going on the right path.”
Snider said he hopes to adopt the philosophy that his father had during the time he was the JP regarding juveniles who appear before him in the courtroom.
“It’s just a kid who made a stupid decision. He would set a low bail and then sometimes he would even pay the bail himself. When he did that, they never came back to his court.”
Snider said he has no concerns about being a write-in candidate because he has spoken to a lot of people who have expressed a desire to see a position change in the community.
“I have a big support base, most in the City of Ingram. The main thing I want to do is change the perception that the community has of that office. My primary focus is to regain the confidence and trust in the community and Ingram area.”
“I have already been working with the Ingram mayor and city hall to improve trust and confidence in the community,” Snider added.
Snider said he has educated himself on the responsibilities of justice of the peace. If elected, he will attend a mandatory 40-hour training before taking office and then all JPs are required to take a minimum of 20 hours of continuing education annually.
JP duties and election
The statutory responsibilities of a justice of the peace, in addition to reviewing affidavits presented by law enforcement and issuing warrants and mental health hearings, include hearing Class C misdemeanor cases that do not involve jail time, traffic offenses, civil disputes that include landlord/tenant issues, conducting death inquests, performing marriages and addressing any animal control related disputes in the precinct. The majority of IH-10 that runs through Kerr County is located in Pct 4, so traffic offenses go to that court.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. Early voting will be at the Hill Country Youth Exhibit Center/Happy State Bank Expo Hall on Hwy 27 in Kerrville and at the former Ingram ISD Administration Building on College Street in Ingram. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday for the two weeks of early voting plus an additional time on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
The color of the current Texas Voter Registration card is blue. Your voter residence is listed on the left side and the list of offices that you are eligible to vote is in the boxes to the right side. Registered voters in Pct. 1 and 4 need to check their voter card to be sure you note changes in the two precincts after redistricting based on the 2020 census. Some voters moved from Pct. 4 into Pct. 1 and some Pct. 1 voters were moved to Pct. 4.
Any questions about voter registration or voting issues can be directed to the Kerr County Elections Office at (830) 792-2242. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.