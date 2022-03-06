In celebration of Black History Month, longtime residents of the Doyle Community gathered Friday night to share their stories and memories of attending the once all-black school, interactions with their neighbors and the events that molded them into who they are today.
More than 50 people gathered at the Doyle Community Center to celebrate and recollect in a program entitled “Remember When.”
Master of Ceremony Clifton Fifer, Jr. welcomed the crowd and introduced Lois Shaw, who led the crowd in prayer, and then Joe Castillo, who imparted words of historic significance nationally and locally.
Welcome
Joe Castillo, a longtime Doyle Community resident and a Doyle Community Center board member, welcomed the crowd.
“My mom and I moved to Kerrville after the end of World War II. My dad had enlisted right after Pearl Harbor had been attacked. When he was released from the Army, he was sent to Kerrville VA Hospital, so we moved here. I was about 5. We had no money. My mom didn’t know how to drive, so we were really worried about what was going to happen to us,” Castillo said.
After a long bus ride, Castillo said they arrived in Kerrville with no place to stay and by chance, a lady saw them at the bus station and recognized his mother’s fear and offered them a place to stay, which ended up being right across from the VA Hospital.
“I am one that believes that our lives have already been set up and we just have to say ‘yes’,” Castillo said. “We stayed there for probably a year.”
Castillo said his mother continued to pay the women’s generosity forward and would take people into their home when they needed a place to stay, although he wasn’t a fan of the guests at the time.
“My mom received a proclamation from the Pope for taking people into her home,” Castillo said. “My sisters and I have always been in service to other people, because of what mom did.”
Castillo then provided some details, trivia and historic data regarding Black History Month.
“Black History Month is in February because it is the birthday of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass,” Castillo said.
The catalyst for the celebration, Castillo said, came in 1926 when Carter G. Woodson, a black man and founder of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, began “Negro History Week” during the second week of February in honor of Lincoln and Douglass.
In 1976, President Gerald R. Ford declared February as Black History Month.
Castillo then pointed out the accomplishments of highly-successful early Black American individuals, such as George Crum in 1953.
“He invented potato chips,” Castillo said. “It was a mistake at first. He had a restaurant and some people ordered potatoes and they sent them back and said they were too thick. He sliced them very thin and took them to the customers and everybody loved them. They are now a world-wide snack.”
Another Black American inventor, Castillo said, was C.J. Walker.
“She was the first black female to become a self-made millionaire,” Castillo said. “That was in the 1800s. I can’t even imagine how much money that would be today.”
Castillo said Walker invented hair products for black females.
From Rosa Parks to former President Barack Obama and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Castillo reminded the audience of the many reasons to celebrate Black History Month.
Doyle: Remember When
At this point, Fifer invited guests to the stage one-by-one to share their memories of growing up in the historic Doyle Community, sharing that Ms. Ellie Cheeks, a high school teacher at the Doyle School, was an English teacher and one of five teachers with college degrees. Cheeks, he said, had a doctorate degree.
“The only other doctorate in KISD at that time was was the school superintendent,” Fifer said.
Bearlline March recalled her days at Doyle School and a special memory of Cheeks.
“Ms. Cheeks, she was the concession person and the concession stand was right out here in the hallway,” March said. “Everyone had to go to recess at one time and that was at 10 o’clock every morning. And the kind of candies that she would sell from the concession stand was Black Tar Babies, which was my favorite candy, but they don’t sell that any more.”
March said she also enjoyed licorice, Sugar Babies, Bazooka Bubble Gum, and Tootsie Rolls.
“We liked the bubble gum, because it had the comic strip in it,” March said.
Mama King
Bessie Fifer recalled a neighborhood icon from her childhood, “Mama King.”
“Mama King lived right here on the corner of Wallace and Upper,” Bessie said. “Mama King was always sitting on the steps of her porch. If you were going over there and weren’t supposed to be there, like going to the creek where you could just walk down. My (other) two brothers would go down and Mama King would call my grandmother and she would know before they got back home. Mama King was the newspaper before the newspaper.”
Bessie remembered that Mama King also pierced ears of local girls.
“She gave me my first ear piercing when I was six years old,” Bessie said. “First, she took the needle and stuck it on the heater, to heat it up. Then, she took some thread and put it through the hole in the needle. Then, you had to hold your ear until it got numb and she put some ice on it to get it numb. And, then she just stuck it in there.”
Bessie said she only allowed Mama King to pierce one ear.
“Because I started crying and she wouldn’t do the other one,” Bessie said. “So, I had to wait. That one closed up and I went back a year later and got my ears pierced by Mama King.”
The whipping
Castillo shared a story about a bad choice he made and how a store owner set him straight.
“We lived about 15 minutes from Mrs. Norris’ grocery store and my dad used to send me there,” Castillo said. “At my age, we used to play with marbles a lot. I wasn’t very good, so I would lose them.”
Castillo said his father had sent him to the store for something they needed and while he was there he saw a big, beautiful bag of shiny marbles, but didn’t have money to buy them.
He said he stuck the bag in his pocket, broke apart the netting so that the marbles were loose in his pocket, but Mrs. Norris caught him as he left the store.
“I started crying and she whipped me and told me to go home and tell my dad,” Castillo said.
Castillo said his dad also spanked him and then marched him back up to the grocery store and apologized to Mrs. Norris.
“I couldn’t stand marbles for a long time,” Castillo said. “But the only regret I have about Mrs. Norris is I was never able to tell her thank you for straightening me out at a very, very young age.”
The other side of the fence
Lala Flores shared a story about childhood curiosity and invention as she described adventures in the neighborhood near the Schreiner Street home.
“We had friends on West Barnett and we would roam all over the neighborhood,” Flores said. “Their house was almost all the way at the end and was across from the cabin, Ms. Carrie’s Place. Every Friday night, Ms. Carrie’s Place lit up. She had a business. It was a bar. There was always music. People were coming in and out and we were little kids sitting outside of our friends’ home watching all of this.”
As kids, they were curious, Flores said she was especially curious about Ms. Carrie’s Place.
“One day, I said we need to go in Ms. Carrie’s Place,” Flores said. “So we went at about 11 in the morning on a Saturday. That’s when she opened on Saturdays. Nobody was there. She had a screen door and could see who was at the door.”
Flores said they knocked and said they wanted to buy some Fritos and a soda.
“We got a quick glimpse and we were out the door,” Flores said. “Then we became aware of the Pleasure Garden. A gentleman used to sell barbecue there, Mr. Frazier. He made the best barbecue. So, one night, we decided to go to the Pleasure Garden and it’s all lit up and we can’t see a thing because of the fence.”
Flores said she, her sister and their two friends watched through pickets of the fence as adults were dancing and having fun.
“It was fun. It was a pleasure growing up in this part of town and we always felt so safe,” Flores said.
Doyle custodians
Roderick Goodloe, a former student of Doyle School and the current custodian at the Doyle Community Center, recalled his early day counterparts.
He said he works hard to keep the Doyle Community Center looking good and said it was nothing new to him.
“I remember when Doyle had two great custodians who took pride in their job and their position,” Goodloe said. “Mr. Floyd Lewis, was ‘Prof’s’ (B.T. Wilson) best friend. He had a successful construction company and he had a farm where he raised hogs.”
After Mr. Lewis left his position as the Doyle custodian, he was replaced by Mr. Watkins.
“Mr. Watkins was fondly known as the peg-leg janitor and took over at Doyle until the school was closed,” Goodloe said. “Mr. Lewis was a deacon of the church and no matter what he put God first and that’s what I’m doing here.”
Love at first sight
Karen Mattox shared the story of how her parents met at the Pleasure Garden.
“The story that I was told was that my mother was walking down the street with my aunt, Corrine,” Mattox said. “She saw this man bending over to pick something up and said ‘Oh, I’m going to marry him’.”
“They met in June of 1950 and they were married on Aug. 12, and they remained married for 68 years,” Mattox said. “Upon hearing their story, Clifton encouraged my mother to send it in to the newspaper and so they won several gifts.”
Doyle sports programs
Ray Hardee was a stellar athlete at Doyle School and recounted how a small group of small-town boys earned national recognition.
“The guys I’m going to mention are looking down on me now,” Hardee said. “But, we were real close. We did everything together.”
He said only three of his childhood friends are still alive.
“We didn’t have a regular practice field at Doyle,” Hardee said. “We practiced in that lot across the street that has all whose pipes out there. And, the only time we could play football on a real field was on Saturdays when the white school wasn’t playing.”
Hardee said the boys used a barn behind the school to store equipment and uniforms in and he credited “Prof” (B.T.Wilson) for ultimately getting the team equipment that was donated by Schreiner Institute.
“We had a winning team every year. We never had a losing team,” Hardee said. “We were an 11-man football team and a 14-man squad. We had to play both defense and offense.”
Hardee said in his junior year when basketball season came around, he made the varsity team.
“Joe (Lewis) was the only one who had played varsity before,” Hardee said. “We started off the season and lost our first five games. We were so disgusted. We wanted to quit. Joe talked to us and told us we were better than that.”
He said his coach didn’t like to lose.
“After Joe talked to us, we won our next game and from then on, we won 19 straight games and five tournaments,” Hardee said.
In baseball, Hardee said the Doyle School team was so good that the smaller teams their size would not play them.
“We just beat them so bad that they didn’t want to play us,” Hardee said. “We had to play schools like San Antonio Wheatley, Solomon Coles in Corpus Christi and Anderson High in Austin.”
Hardee said he and Lewis used to go out to the park and play baseball and practice with other teams. Eventually, he and Lewis were selected to play for the Kerrville All-Stars minor league team at 15 and 16 years old.
“We asked Prof first and Prof said that as long as you do what you are supposed to do, it doesn’t matter to us,” Hardee said. “You couldn’t do that now with the Interscholastic League.”
Hardee said a representative from the Institute of Texas Cultures in San Antonio came to Kerrville long after they had grown up and asked to speak to Hardee, Lewis and Marion Shaw.
“They sent for us to come to the Institute of Texas Cultures,” Hardee said. “And if you go there, you will see a display of the Kerrville All-Stars. He had us autograph baseballs. So, Joe, Shaw and myself have an autographed baseball there.”
He said they also signed balls for the National Negro Hall of Fame in Birmingham, Ala. and a third set is in Washington, D.C. at the new African American Museum.
“I’m hoping to see those this spring,” Hardee said. “So, Kerrville and Doyle have been on the map and will continue to be on the map for a long, long time.”
Fifer also pointed out that the Doye band and choir were also very successful and traveled the state.
“They were renowned. Prof took them all over the state during the time of segregation,” Fifer said. “They couldn’t stay in hotels, so they would stay in gyms or other people’s homes, but they were never outperformed.”
Juneteenth celebration
Coteal Exum reminisced about the local Juneteenth celebrations in Kerrville.
“My fondest memories of Juneteenth was in Kerrville and was a celebration that we had at Carver Park,” Exum said. “Miss Cookie Pearlman, along with Miss Verneal were the original organizers. Donations poured in from all over and from area stores.”
She said the men barbecued, while the women provided side dishes and baked items.
“We had a band playing and the kids danced on the basketball court,” Exum said. “Our snow-cone man, David Avila, would come to the park and he would give snow cones to us for free.”
She stopped to point out that Avila’s home recently burned and a fundraiser is planned and asked those in attendance to support the fundraiser for the Avila family.
Over the course of the night, there was laughter and bonding over shared memories, defining once again the special spirit of the Doyle Community.
