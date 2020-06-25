2 new COVID-19 cases, total now 71

Peterson health has provided the promised daily update, reporting two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for Kerr County 71.
Of these cases, 21 local residents have recovered and 49 cases remain active. Only one out-of-county patient is being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center at this time.
