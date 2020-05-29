Splashpad reopens today

Pursuant to Governor Greg Abbott’s update, the Louise Hays Park Interactive Fountain and Carver Park Sprayground will be open on Friday, May 29. On Monday, the Governor announced that as part of Phase II of the state's plan to safely and strategically open these features may resume operations with limited occupancy.
Visitors to the fountain and sprayground are encouraged to observe at all times the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Individuals should avoid being in a group larger than 10 individuals. Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household.
When maintaining six feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face covering or mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and avoiding sharing common objects. Avoid touching areas that other patrons have touched.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
