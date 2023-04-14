Aery linked to false social media claim

Kerrville Independent School District officials were forced to send out e-mails to parents and turn to social media to counteract what turned out to be a false rumor earlier this week regarding a claim posted on Facebook stating an inappropriate book was checked out of the Hal Peterson Middle School Library.
The KISD social media message posted on April 11 stated:
“A social media post made earlier today alleged that a book called, “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” was checked out by a 6th grader at Hal Peterson Middle School. This book is not, and never has been a part of the HPMS collection, and it was not checked out by any student. Anyone familiar with the book knows that it is not appropriate in a school setting.
We appreciate being made aware of the concern today. Parents or community members who have a question about a library book or instructional materials should let the campus principal know as soon as possible to ensure a quick response.”
While the author of the post was not identified by KISD, Brandon Aery, candidate for KISD School Board, District 2, on the day in question did post on his official Facebook page explicit images from the book, along with a message saying he “found this book in our high school” and took responsibility for having it removed. KISD officials, however, have said the book was discovered and removed two years ago.
The Hill Country Community Journal immediately reached out to to KISD Public Relations Specialist Lauren Jette for clarification and comment.
According to Jette, KISD officials immediately launched an investigation after being alerted to the claim.
“The district traced the social media post back to its source in an effort to identify the student who allegedly checked out the book,” Jette said.
Jette said the book Aery highlighted was never in the Hal Peterson Middle School library collection and was removed from the Tivy High School library in 2021.
“No Hal Peterson Middle School student checked out this book,” Jette said.
Jette said KISD has a process to address concerns and urged parents and citizens to contact proper officials.
“If a parent has a question or concern about library books or instructional materials, they should contact their child’s campus principal by phone or email,” Jette said. “If a community member has a question or concern about library books or instructional materials, they should contact the district administrative office by phone or email.”
For clarification, Jette offered the following information:
“Parents, KISD employees, and/or residents of Kerrville ISD can request a formal review of specific library or instructional materials based on appropriateness. Each campus has a review committee consisting of an administrator, teachers and parents who will review the material in its entirety,” Jette said. “If the complainant disagrees with the decision of the review committee, they may appeal the decision through the district’s grievance policies.”
