Community Foundation to host ‘Creating a Legacy’

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is hosting a free, two-hour, planned giving seminar called “Creating A Legacy” on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at Tucker Hall at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville.
“We plan to share some planned giving strategies for people in a wide variety of financial circumstances,” said Austin Dickson, the Community Foundation’s CEO. “If you don’t make a plan for transferring your assets, the government will make a plan for you.
“We want to encourage folks to consider charitable giving - especially locally - as an option when they are making those arrangements. You can make a plan for a specific nonprofit, a field of charitable interest, or something else that meets your goals. With billions of dollars transferring generations over the next 10 to 15 years, the Community Foundation wants to champion hard-working, vital nonprofits benefiting from that wealth transfer. We can ensure Kerrville-area organizations and causes we care about are looked after even when we’re gone – that’s a philanthropic legacy.”
Established in 1982, the Community Foundation, which is headquartered in Kerrville, is a regional philanthropic institution that makes grants to nonprofits, awards scholarships to students, and manages endowment funds for numerous local charities. The Foundation is comprised of over 250 component funds established by individual donors, families, and businesses. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation works in 10 Hill Country counties. More than half of the Foundation’s current Board of Trustees are Kerr County residents, including Mark Haufler, Tina Woods, Karol Schreiner, Sonny Baldwin, Peter Lewis, and Gilberto Paiz.
In the past year, the Community Foundation has made more than $3 million in grants to Kerr County nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s assets, in part, are made up of estate gifts.
Along with grants and scholarships, the Community Foundation is also a philanthropic vehicle for civic projects. Recently the foundation helped the Kerrville Fire Department fundraise for an off-road response vehicle. In 2021, the foundation helped the Kerrville Police Department raise funds for a drug dog.
To RSVP for the planned giving event, contact Jayne Zirkel at 830-896-8811 or jayne@communityfoundation.net. For more, visit www.communityfoundation.net.
