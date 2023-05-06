Performing random act of kindness

For years, CEO and co-owner of JAM Broadcasting Justin McClure had noticed that the dozen lampposts and flagpole outside the Kerr County Courthouse were in bad shape.
Caked in rust with peeling paint, they needed to be repainted in the worst way, McClure told the Hill Country Community Journal. He briefly considered taking to social media to draw attention to the issue.
Then he remembered on the back windshield of his truck a sticker Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner had given him. It reads: “Wag more and bark less.”
“I had been fixing to go barking,” McClure said. “And I thought to myself: Who am I to have this sticker on my truck and not abide by what this sticker says?”
After a moment’s thought, he came up with an idea.
McClure decided to offer to paint the lampposts and flagpole himself. His staff at JAM Broadcasting was on board with volunteering for the project, and a team of seven – McClure and his wife Leslee, Kim and Ryan Pendergraft, David Alexander Jr., Mark Keller and John McClellan — embarked on the project. Shane Evans, the county maintenance superintendent, also assisted and the group was instructed to obtain permission for the project from the commissioners’ court.
Five Star Rental offered to loan the equipment needed — a donation valued at approximately $900. JAM Broadcasting then bought $600 worth of paint from Sherwin-Williams, McClure said.
He admitted the project turned out to be much bigger than he anticipated.
“We originally thought we could sandblast everything, but that turned out not to work,” McClure explained. “So we ended up using hand grinders and little wire wheels to clean all the old paint off as much as we could down to the metal.”
Repainting the flagpole and 12 lampposts took two full days, April 15-16, with his team working 8-11 hours each day.
“It took us 9.5 hours of nonstop grinding to get the paint off the flagpole,” said McClure. “(But) I think our flagpole should be in great shape to fly our flags at the top of that pole.”
The project would have cost the county approximately $17,000 if professionals had been hired, McClure said.
“But we spent two days as a group and improved something in this town that thousands of people that visit us here are going to see,” McClure said. “It was about making our city look good for the visitors that come here. I know county employees are way overworked and they have so many other projects going on — they have to prioritize projects that matter for infrastructure.”
McClure said he hoped others in Kerrville would be inspired to contribute to the upkeep of the community themselves instead of waiting for it to be someone else’s job.
“All of the citizens of our community instead of barking first: Look and see if there’s something you can do to help,” he said. “Everyone needs to start thinking differently and getting back to a sense of community service.”
McClure said he was told the lampposts and flagpole hadn’t been painted in 10 to 12 years.
“But with a bit of elbow grease, a little money and a whole lot of love, now our courthouse catches your eyes,” he said.
To learn more about JAM Broadcasting and its programming, visit www.jambroadcasting.com.
