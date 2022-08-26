Routine traffic stop nets two arrests, drugs

A routine traffic stop resulted in seizure of drugs, a loaded handgun and the arrest of two individuals, according to Kerrville Police Department reports.
According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, an officer initiated the stop on the vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Memorial Boulevard.
The driver was identified as Joseph Vincent Reyes, 29, of Harper. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jasthy Yossary Gordan Padilla, 30, of San Antonio, Lamb said.
“While speaking with the driver, the officer noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. A probable cause search was conducted and both the driver and passenger were found to be in possession of multiple types of felony drugs,” Lamb said. “Officers located THC vape pens containing liquid THC on the driver’s person, a methamphetamine pipe on the driver’s person, methamphetamine in multiple locations in the vehicle, along with several meth pipes in assorted locations in the car, multiple vape pens containing THC oil, multiple containers of marijuana divided into different amounts by weight in several places in the car, containers of marijuana dipped in hash oil, several bags of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple containers of large amounts of cannabis butter with paraphernalia for producing THC infused items for consumption, as well as a loaded handgun in the passenger’s purse, where officers also located methamphetamine, several meth pipes, and prescription pills not prescribed to the passenger.”
Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Kerr County Jail.
“At the jail, the driver was found to have attempted to dispose of additional methamphetamine in the back seat of the officer’s patrol unit. He was also found to be concealing more methamphetamine on his person,” Lamb said.
Reyes was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2-A, 400 grams or more for the cannabis butter, Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, four grams or more but less than 400 grams for the liquid THC; Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than one gram for the methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 lbs. for the marijuana he possessed; Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams, for Alprazolam found on his person not prescribed to him; and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence for his attempt to destroy the methamphetamine concealed on his person in the officer’s patrol unit, Lamb said.
Padilla faces charges of Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2-A, 400 grams or more for the cannabis butter; Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, four grams or more but less than 400 grams for the liquid THC; Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2-A, four grams or more but less than 400 grams for the psilocybin; Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, less than one gram for the methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, four grams or more but less than 400 grams for Adderall found in her possession not prescribed to her; Possession of Marijuana, less than two ounces; and Unlawful Carrying Weapons for the handgun in her possession while engaging in criminal activity, Lamb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.