Hoppe leaving City of Kerrville

E.A. Hoppe, current city manager for the City of Kerrville, has been named the new assistant city manager for the City of Frisco, Texas. He will continue to serve Kerrville through mid-June and will begin with Frisco later this summer.
Hoppe joined Kerrville in 2016 as deputy city manager, and was appointed as city manager in 2021. While serving Kerrville, he has worked closely with the city council, dedicated city staff, citizens, and community partners to help accomplish the community’s vision as expressed in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan. Some of those initiatives included:
• Completion and opening of the Kerrville Sports Complex;
• Two extensions of the Kerrville River Trail, including new trailheads at the Dietert Center and Schreiner University;
• Completion and opening of the Reuse Water Storage facility and major distribution system extensions;
• An updated Water/Wastewater Master Plan and the expansion of the Legion Lift Station;
• An updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan and numerous improvements to the park system;
• Major renovations to the Kerrville Tennis Center and enhancements to the Scott Schreiner Golf Course;
• New and expanded community events such as Riverfest;
• Kerrville’s first Pavement Management Plan and hundreds of miles of completed street maintenance and reconstruction projects;
• Kerrville’s first Storm Water Drainage Master Plan and numerous drainage project improvements, including Lower Lois Street and Hill Country Drive;
• Kerrville’s first Long Range Water Supply Master Plan and a new Ellenberger Aquifer groundwater well;
• A complete overhaul of the city’s partnership with the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation and its stakeholder group;
• Numerous business/campus expansions at James Avery, Peterson Health, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, USDA, Kerrville State Hospital, and others;
• Numerous housing and mixed-use developments such as Ridgeland and The Landing, as well as community redevelopments such as the Doyle Center and the Arcadia Theater;
• Enhanced and expanded partnerships with Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University;
• A new Public Art Coalition, in partnership with the Kerr Convention and Visitors Bureau, and numerous new art installations (murals and sculptures) across the community
• The passage of major funding mechanisms and initial design and planning efforts to bring forth a new Public Safety Facility;
• And most importantly, building an efficient, effective, and high performing city staff team.
When asked for his thoughts, Hoppe said, “It’s been a pleasure serving the Kerrville community, and a city staff that I believe stands amongst the best and brightest (and most dedicated!) in Texas. Working together, with an aligned community vision, we have accomplished much over the last seven years. I will miss the great city staff, councilmembers, and community partners that I have had the pleasure to serve with in Kerrville. It has truly been an honor for me.”
“It is with much sadness that I learned that our city manager, E.A. Hoppe, has accepted a position as assistant city manager in Frisco, Texas,” Mayor Judy Eychner said. “Saying goodbye is never easy, and will not be with E.A. He has been with us for almost seven years, serving first as deputy city manager and the last two years as our city manager. E.A. has been an excellent leader of both city staff and the city council. His priorities and vision for the city organization have always been well thought-out, deliberate and forward thinking. His extensive background in city government have served us well. The staff have often used the words ‘He’s a rock’ to describe him and his leadership. His motto: ‘Plan the work—Work the plan’ is indicative of E.A.’s effective leadership. I told him he couldn’t leave, but it didn’t work. We are going to miss him very much, but wish him well in his new endeavors.”
The Kerrville City Council will deliberate naming an interim city manager and initiating a city manager search process in the coming weeks.
