KFD, KPD investigating fire that claimed life of 88-year-old

Kerrville Fire Department Fire Marshal Jason Lackey is investigating the cause of fire that claimed the life of an 88-year-old Kerrville resident, while Kerrville Police Department investigators are also looking into the fatality fire.
Kerrville Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Lamb said KFD firefighters responded to the call of a fire in the 300 block of Cottage street on Monday, March 22, at 5:56 p.m.
“Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was confined in primarily one bedroom of the residence,” Lamb said. “A deceased victim was found inside the bedroom.”
Lamb said the body of the deceased is believed to be that of the homeowner, who has not been identified.
“At this time, investigators do not have reason to believe this fire was a result of an intentional act, however a thorough is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this fire and the cause of death, as well as the identity of the victim,” Lamb said
The body of the deceased has been sent to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office, Lamb said.
Lackey is taking the lead onf hte investigation and is being assisted by the KPD Criminal Investigation unit and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
