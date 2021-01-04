Chamber selects Journal staff to produce ‘Our View’ membership directory

After completing a rigorous bid process to produce their annual “Our View” membership directory, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced Tammy Prout and the Hill Country Community Journal have been selected to produce the very popular 2021 publication.
“We are very pleased with the selection of Tammy Prout and her staff to produce ‘Our View’ for us this year,” KACC Interim President Kristan Weaver said. “We have worked with her in the past and look forward to seeing the finished product.”
KACC Communications Committee Chair Michael Anglin said although there has been a delay in the process due to restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming “Our View” membership directory will still be published and distributed by the end of February, in keeping with previous year’s distribution timeline.
“This publication not only serves as a showcase for our members, but has easily become the ultimate visitor and service guide for the community,” Anglin said.
As is the case each year, existing advertisers will be contacted to renew their current ad space. All KACC members are encouraged and invited to advertise their business in the publication as well.
“The planning for this publication has been streamlined in the past and more details are added each year,” Prout said. “It is very informative in many ways for all readers.”
In addition to demographic and statistical information about the community, editorial features are provided for area attractions and governmental agencies.
“We will be sending out advertising renewals next week and will be calling on area businesses to participate in this project,” Prout said. “With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, we expect tourism to thrive next year and the 2021 ‘Our View’ directory will serve the readers, public and advertisers well.”
A total 7,000 directories will be printed and distributed to local visitors to the KACC, in hotels and motels, as well as the Kerrville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Prout said.
“In our experience in producing ‘Our View’ in the past, we found that local residents and newcomers to the area consider it their main source for finding service providers,” Prout said. “It certainly is a great way to advertise your business.
In recognition of the strains caused by the the pandemic, Anglin said the KACC board has elected to freeze advertising rates in an effort to help as many businesses as possible.
Local businesses interested in advertising in the “2021 Our View” membership directory should contact Prout at ourview@hccommunityjournal.com.
