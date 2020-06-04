KFD shifts slammed during storm

Kerrville Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Logue and the 22 members of his shift were keeping an eye on the building storm last week, but nothing could have prepared them for the four hours of drama that ensued shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
“We were watching it build in the west and monitoring the radar,” Logue said. “We got the first call at around 7:30 (p.m.).”
That call was for an Ingram man who had been struck by lightning. Within minutes dispatch toned out a call for a structure fire.
“While we were on the way to those calls, we received word that the Kerrville Police Department building was filling with smoke,” Logue said. “I had to divert an engine to respond to KPD.”
With sheets of rain and hail falling hard and fast, Logue said visibility was an issue on the roadways.
“It was really a dangerous situation,” Logue said. “It just kept coming and we were dodging debris in the roadway.”
Not only did the rain continue, so did the calls.
Within a 30 minute period, KFD was responding to reports of two structure fires, the lightning strike in Ingram and investigating the smoke filling KPD.
The structure fires ended up being downed live power lines that were sparking.
“We couldn’t leave those power lines arcing like they were, so we kept personnel on the scene to ensure public safety and make sure the sparks did not ignite any structures or trees,” Logue said.
Throughout the night, the intense lightning storm and high winds caused multiple power lines to be damaged and, in many cases, disconnected from poles, causing concerns for potential fires and requiring response from KFD.
“At one point, every engine and one squad truck was out on calls,” Logue said. “And many of them were for power line issues, which required us to stay on scene until KPUB arrived. KPUB crews were overwhelmed, so if the situation required us to stay on scene, we did.”
Midway through the night, Logue called for assistance from Center Point Volunteer Fire Department. Logue said he was able to utilize Center Point VFD Truck 804 to respond to a gas leak caused by an uprooted tree and a power line down on West Schreiner Street.
“Center Point stood by on the gas leak until Atmos Energy could get there and clamp the line and then stayed with the West Schreiner power line until KPUB could get there,” Logue said. “I am incredibly grateful for their help.
In addition to CPVFD, Logue said Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance and five off-duty KFD personnel were called in to help.
“Two other volunteer fire department chiefs called to offer assistance,” Logue said. “Everyone from KFD to police to utility and street workers pulled together that night.”
The power line issues introduced an additional danger, Logue said.
“The presence of live electricity presents a special challenge to firefighters,” Logue said. “Water is a conductor of electricity, so the rain mixed with live, arcing wires was cause for concern.”
All four KFD engines were on calls by 8 p.m. and did not return to their respective stations until after 11:30 p.m., Logue said, as they left one call to respond to another.
“It was a rough night, but we all signed up for the job and were proud to get it done,” Logue said.
As battalion chief, it is Logue’s job to keep up with the calls and personnel, anticipate needs and devise a plan for the logistics of the night. Working Wednesday night’s storm was challenging.
“We were on shift Sunday night when the first storm hit,” Logue said. “So we had a rough couple of shifts.”
Exhausted from the night’s work, Logue and his crew handed over the reins to the next shift.
While purchasing supplies to deal with damage at his own home, Logue was watching a new storm roll in.
On Thursday night, KFD Battalion Chief Les VanHoozer was in charge. The KFD B Shift took 36 calls in two hours for everything from more power line issues to stranded motorists in high waters.
At the end of both shifts, all firefighters returned home and citizens were safe.
