Public invited to wreath-laying ceremony tomorrow

A local Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Kerrville National Cemetery in memory of the 462 military veterans who are buried there.
Cadets from the Kerrville Civil Air Patrol will join veterans in laying symbolic wreaths for each of the services, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, Space Force, and those whose last known status was Prisoner of War or Missing in Action.
A representative for each branch of service will be chosen from veterans present to assist with the ceremonial wreath laying.
After the ceremony the public is invited to join in placing all the wreaths on all the graves.
This ceremony is held at cemeteries across the nation to
• Remember the fallen;
• Honor those who serve;
• Teach our children the value of freedom.
Lt. Col Robert Hamm (U.S. Air Force, Ret.), the WAA Location Coordinator for Kerrville National Cemetery conveys his sincere appreciation to all who have contributed donations for the 472 wreaths. Every grave has a wreath this year.
All members of the public are invited to attend this ceremony. The Kerrville National Ceremony is on Spur 100 just east of the Kerrville VA Hospital.
