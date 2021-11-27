Noel Putnam, of Hunt, was hired on Wednesday, Nov. 17, to serve as Kerr County’s new, full-time grant administrator.
The position was recently created by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court in a concerted effort to save and stretch county taxpayer dollars as much as possible. The hunt to seat a suitable employee spanned all of October and some of November.
“Kerr County needs a point person to go out and seek additional funding sources. We need grants -- they help us fund the budget. We feel Noel is a person who can do the job well and get it done quickly,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
Kerr County Human Resources Director Jennifer Doss agreed, saying, “The county was looking for someone who could coordinate with various county department leaders, as well as seek out and apply to new grants, evaluate and review external grant proposals, track the status of proposals already in the works and fulfill requests by funding sources. We have faith that Noel Putnam will perform those functions extremely well.”
In her new role, Putnam will be responsible for orchestrating attempts to identify and obtain supplemental funding sources to assist local governmental agencies in their various services to citizens of this county.
Rosa Lavender served as the interim grant administrator while the county performed its search.
Putnam is a current member of the Hunt Independent School District Board of Trustees and has been the director of customer service and sales for Hexco Academic in Hunt since 2010.
In that capacity she has gained experience in sales processing, customer service, product inventory and development oversight, coordination for statewide distribution, scheduling and organizational oversight for UIL academic testing, researching new UIL academic topics, researching copyright infringement and maintaining integrity of products and more.
Also, Putnam brings to the new position of grant administrator skills in team leadership, strategic planning, project management, finance/budgeting, bookkeeping, authorship, research expertise, copy proofing, eCommerce and more.
She served as the executive director of Kerr County United Way from 2010 to 2012 and was the service delivery coordinator for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Texas from 2004 through 2009.
She earned her bachelor of arts degree in English from Schreiner University and is a honor graduate of Fredericksburg High School.
