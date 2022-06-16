Dispute leads to gunfire, Kerrville man arrested

A reported dispute between neighbors resulted in the arrest of a Kerrville man, who now faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge.
According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 in the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop.
“Officers responded to the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop after a caller reported a disturbance with a shot or shots being fired,” Lamb said. “Officers made contact with multiple subjects.”
Lamb said information gathered at the scene by several witnesses provided officers an idea of what had occurred.
“Based on information officers were able to gather from speaking to the group at the scene, two neighbors became involved in a verbal dispute,” Lamb said. “And, at some point during the argument, Eric Amir Afshari, 42, fired a handgun.”
Lamb said the neighbor, who was not identified, had an apparent minor injury to the hand.
“It’s not clear how this injury occurred,” Lamb said.
Lamb said the neighbor was transported at Peterson Regional Medical Center and released.
Lamb said KPD Criminal Investigation Division detectives obtained a search warrant and located the handgun that Afshari was reported to have fired.
“Subsequently, an arrest warrant was obtained for Afshari’s arrest,” Lamb said.
Afshari was taken into custody and transported to the Kerr County Jail, where he was booked on an assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was released the next day after posting a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.