KCSO operation saves 11 from human trafficking

A 10-day, online sting operation against prostitution and human trafficking conducted by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in 61 arrests, confiscation of drugs and weapons over four counties, and the rescue of 11 possible human trafficking victims.
“Operation Share the Wealth” was activated on June 13 and concluded on June 24, and included collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, Kerrville Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Converse Police Department, Cibolo Police Department, Schertz Police Department, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mercy Gate Ministries and DeliverFund, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Leitha said arrests covered Kerr, Kendall, Bexar and Guadalupe counties.
“Arrests covered Kerr, Kendall, Bexar and Guadalupe counties, as officers worked in concert to fight online solicitation and human trafficking,” Leitha said.
Nine suspects were arrested in Kerr County, 12 in Kendall County, 14 in Guadalupe County and 24 in Bexar County over the 10-day period, Leitha said.
“Cooperation on this level is what I promised to institute as Kerr County Sheriff, and the results of this operation show the effect. Crime does not respect county lines nor city limits,” Leitha said. “Both public safety and taxpayers are best served when law enforcement makes and fills requests based on mutual aid and capability. I am very proud of our office’s contribution to this operation and look forward to many more chances to work together.”
As a result of this multi-agency operation, 59 felony arrests for prostitution, narcotics, and weapons charges were made; Two stolen handguns was recovered; approximately 19 grams of heroin and 4.4 grams of methamphetamine were seized, Leitha said.
In addition, Leitha said, two female subjects were arrested for criminal mischief, bringing the total number of arrests to 61.
“The human trafficking recovery operation resulted in 11 potential victims being contacted. At least three subjects accepted services that were offered to them as part of this operation,” Leitha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.