COVID Call Center assisting residents

Kerr County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas has been at the center of COVID-19 precautions and responses for many months now, and with the delayed delivery of vaccines for local residents, he continues to work with other local officials on all aspects of the local situation.
That ongoing collaboration and frequent questions to state officials appears to have begun paying off, as of last Thursday.
In a press release dated Jan. 28 and issued jointly by Peterson Health, City of Kerrville and Kerr County, this is the crux of the latest word on vaccine availability.
“We are relieved and thankful to receive news from state officials that we will be receiving a total of 1,200 vaccines in Kerr County next week,” said Kerrville Fire and EMS Chief Eric Maloney.
“Maloney and Dub Thomas are working in cooperation with Peterson Health, the Kerrville H-E-B, and others in order to get vaccines out to Tier 1-A medical workers first, then any remaining doses to Tier 1-B individuals (persons 65 years of age and older, individuals with compromised health over 16 years old, and teachers,” the press release says.
This news makes operation of Thomas’ phone bank for citizen information still important to continue, as 1,200 doses is far short of Kerr’s needs.
Information phone bank
Thomas’ latest project was to set up a centralized “Call Center” so Kerr residents can ask questions and get the latest information available.
The telephone number to contact the new Call Center in Kerrville is 315-5900, weekdays only.
Once connected, there are five volunteers working each shift (morning and afternoon); and the phone connection can be made by any of them on four “extensions,” Thomas said.
He is stressing that this phone call center is for information only about COVID-19.
This phone number is NOT for making appointments to get a vaccination.
The volunteer crews are in the call center answering that phone bank 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
“The first week, the volunteers answered more than 500 calls from area residents,” he said.
They also are urging people to register for Kerr County’s existing “CodeRed” emergency notification system, if they aren’t already connected, as that system will be used to notify people when and where vaccines are available.
“We’ve signed up at least 50 people as new CodeRed members,” Thomas said Friday.
Among the information requested by callers, are questions on where else in this area of Texas any COVID vaccine is available, if Kerr County still has not received shipments for public vaccinations.
Thomas said the best the phone bank volunteers can tell people right now is that some other Hill Country and central Texas counties have received the vaccines, and they can perhaps try calling government officials in Fredericksburg (Gillespie County), Boerne (Kendall County) and/or San Antonio (Bexar County).
Volunteers have lists of “frequently asked questions” and answers; plus suggestions for websites, and a map of known providers of the vaccine from the Department of State Health Services website.
That availability map can be seen on the website at www.tdem.maps. arcgis.com.
“But Kerr County is still waiting on vaccine,” Thomas said. “This weekend (Jan. 30-31) I should get some notice about the vaccine,” he said, but with less certainty than callers to the phone line are hoping for.
“We continue to make frequent contact with state government officials about this, and they know what we need and that we need it as soon as possible.”
Thomas said he expects when Kerr County does get vaccine shipped here for public shots, we will get the Moderna vaccine. And if a person’s first shot is the Moderna vaccine, the second shot must be, too.
The advantage is, that pharmaceutical company’s vaccine doesn’t have such strict freezer requirements, he said.
Some places are getting the Johnson & Johnson, which only requires a single shot.
Whenever Kerr County officials get shipments of COVID vaccine, those giving the shots to citizens will still be applying the same rankings as previously announced – 1-A, healthcare and emergency responder personnel whose vaccinations have begun but aren’t finished; 1-B, by age groups, first those 65 years and older or with underlying medical conditions; and 1-C, the rest of the general public.
Nursing home residents’ vaccinations were finished by CVS and Walgreen’s last week, Thomas said.
More volunteers for the phone bank would be good, he said.
“I currently have enough C.E.R.T. and enough community volunteers to cover the shifts each weekday. But more would be good to cover all slots,” Thomas said. “It’s good to have too many volunteers.”
Volunteers said so far callers are frustrated about waiting for vaccinations, but very nice in conversations on the phone.
In the future, Thomas foresees an online website for making appointments for vaccinations.
The CodeRed site collects addresses, the number of people requesting and later getting an appointment, and a 1-800 phone number for those w/out computer access.
When a vaccination clinic is set up, he said, he expects, so far, to use the First United Methodist Church activity center first, a walk-up site.
“It’s set up already; and later we can take the site back to the Hill Country Youth Exhibit Center,” Thomas said. “We’re talking through the processes every day with a diverse group of people.
Free COVID testing
Free COVID testing continues through Friday, Feb. 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the HCYEC.
People can register ahead of time for this testing, using Smart Phones and visiting www.TxSpartan, the provider for this testing site.
Thomas hopes this takes some of the pressure off Peterson Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.