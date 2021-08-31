‘The Presley Project’ coming to Cailloux Sept. 11

Fans of Elvis Presley are in for a treat when Playhouse 2000 presents "The Presley Project" at The Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Featuring the talents of front man Jerry Griffin, "The Presley Project" is a Las Vegas style 10-piece show band that recreates the high-energy sound, feel and excitement of Elvis' legendary 1970's era concerts.
What you won't see at this show is an "Elvis impersonation." There aren't any jumpsuits or sideburns, just great musicians and voices celebrating the iconic music of the man, the legend; Elvis Presley
"Our show is highly entertaining, offering that great music woven with humor, audience interaction and a bit of Elvis trivia along the way," says Griffin.
"In addition to Elvis' own hits, we also offer tunes by other artists that Elvis covered in his shows. Our set list includes The Righteous Brothers, CCR, The Beatles, Ray Charles, Three Dog Night, and others... all in the style of Elvis and the TCB Band."
This highly entertaining show is recommended for fans of Elvis, of course, but also for anyone of any age who enjoys the music of the era presented in the Las Vegas style.
"The Presley Project" will be seen on the Cailloux Theater stage on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in all sections of the auditorium, priced from $15-$30.
Tickets are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393. Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
This concert is presented by Playhouse 2000, Inc., managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
